2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 4 Roster Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

With the fourth day of the 2017 USA Nationals/World Championships Trials meet in the books, we can take a look at how the men’s and women’s rosters for next month’s World Championships are filling out. You can get a full refresher on the selection process here, and we’ll try to talk you through the process as we show you the roster.

Through the fourth day, on our list, we have twenty two men and all of the women with guaranteed roster spots. Matt Grevers punched his ticket to Budapest with his remarkable win in the 100 back.

Now that enough women have doubled up, all of the women who have met the priorities below will be invited to the 2017 U.S. Worlds team.

For the men, enough have doubled to guarantee Worlds spots for the top 3 priorities– only Michael Chadwick is on the bubble. There’s a very small chance that Chadwick will miss the team, though, as the men only need two more people already on the team to double, and the chance that Dressel/Adrian/Sweetser/Kalisz/Litherland or someone else gets a top two finish (or first in the 800) tomorrow is very high.

WOMEN’S ROSTER (ALL SPOTS NOW GUARANTEED)

Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)

Hali Flickinger — 200 fly

Mallory Comerford — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Simone Manuel — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Lia Neal — 4×100 free relay

Kelsi Worrell — 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay

Katie Ledecky — 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Kathleen Baker — 100 back, 200 back

Leah Smith — 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 400 IM, 4×200 free relay (oh gawd)

Melanie Margalis — 4×200 free relay

Lilly King — 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast

Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events — spots now guaranteed)

Dakota Luther — 200 fly

Bethany Galat — 200 breast

Regan Smith — 200 back

Elizabeth Beisel — 400 IM

Sarah Gibson — 100 fly

Katie Meili — 100 breast

Olivia Smoliga — 100 back, 4×100 free relay

Priority 3 (tentative roster spots, winner of non-Olympic events)

Hannah Stevens — 50 back

Priority 5 (tentative roster spots, 6th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Cierra Runge — 4×200 free relay

MEN’S ROSTER (ALL BUT 4TH AND 5TH PRIORITY GUARANTEED)

Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)

Jack Conger — 200 fly

Nathan Adrian — 100 free, 4×100 free relay

Caeleb Dressel— 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Townley Haas — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Zach Apple — 4×100 free relay

True Sweetser — 1500 free

Blake Pieroni — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay

Conor Dwyer — 4×200 free relay

Kevin Cordes — 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast

Ryan Murphy — 100 back, 200 back

Zane Grothe — 400 free, 4×200 free relay

Chase Kalisz — 400 IM

Matt Grevers — 100 back

Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)

Pace Clark— 200 fly

Robert Finke — 1500 free

Nic Fink — 200 breast

Jacob Pebley — 200 back

Jay Litherland — 400 IM

Tim Phillips — 100 fly

Clark Smith — 400 free, 4×200 free relay

Cody Miller — 100 breast

Priority 3 (tentative roster spots, winner of non-Olympic events)

Justin Ress — 50 back

Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free relay