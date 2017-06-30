2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 4 Roster Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
With the fourth day of the 2017 USA Nationals/World Championships Trials meet in the books, we can take a look at how the men’s and women’s rosters for next month’s World Championships are filling out. You can get a full refresher on the selection process here, and we’ll try to talk you through the process as we show you the roster.
Through the fourth day, on our list, we have twenty two men and all of the women with guaranteed roster spots. Matt Grevers punched his ticket to Budapest with his remarkable win in the 100 back.
Now that enough women have doubled up, all of the women who have met the priorities below will be invited to the 2017 U.S. Worlds team.
For the men, enough have doubled to guarantee Worlds spots for the top 3 priorities– only Michael Chadwick is on the bubble. There’s a very small chance that Chadwick will miss the team, though, as the men only need two more people already on the team to double, and the chance that Dressel/Adrian/Sweetser/Kalisz/Litherland or someone else gets a top two finish (or first in the 800) tomorrow is very high.
WOMEN’S ROSTER (ALL SPOTS NOW GUARANTEED)
Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)
Hali Flickinger — 200 fly
Mallory Comerford — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Simone Manuel — 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Lia Neal — 4×100 free relay
Kelsi Worrell — 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay
Katie Ledecky — 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Kathleen Baker — 100 back, 200 back
Leah Smith — 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 400 IM, 4×200 free relay (oh gawd)
Melanie Margalis — 4×200 free relay
Lilly King — 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events — spots now guaranteed)
Dakota Luther — 200 fly
Bethany Galat — 200 breast
Regan Smith — 200 back
Elizabeth Beisel — 400 IM
Sarah Gibson — 100 fly
Katie Meili — 100 breast
Olivia Smoliga — 100 back, 4×100 free relay
Priority 3 (tentative roster spots, winner of non-Olympic events)
Hannah Stevens — 50 back
Priority 5 (tentative roster spots, 6th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)
Cierra Runge — 4×200 free relay
MEN’S ROSTER (ALL BUT 4TH AND 5TH PRIORITY GUARANTEED)
Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)
Jack Conger — 200 fly
Nathan Adrian — 100 free, 4×100 free relay
Caeleb Dressel— 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Townley Haas — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Zach Apple — 4×100 free relay
True Sweetser — 1500 free
Blake Pieroni — 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×200 free relay
Conor Dwyer — 4×200 free relay
Kevin Cordes — 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
Ryan Murphy — 100 back, 200 back
Zane Grothe — 400 free, 4×200 free relay
Chase Kalisz — 400 IM
Matt Grevers — 100 back
Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)
Pace Clark— 200 fly
Robert Finke — 1500 free
Nic Fink — 200 breast
Jacob Pebley — 200 back
Jay Litherland — 400 IM
Tim Phillips — 100 fly
Clark Smith — 400 free, 4×200 free relay
Cody Miller — 100 breast
Priority 3 (tentative roster spots, winner of non-Olympic events)
Justin Ress — 50 back
Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)
Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free relay
13 Comments on "2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 4 Roster Update"
LOL @ the Leah Smith schedule commentary. my arms hurt just thinking about that schedule. o_O
And each race will be extremely competitive to her. None, where she can relax or get some rest. And the total distance: more than 3000 meters of strong competition. Titanium swimmer (if she survives it, of course 🙂 )
With three events left, it looks like every priority 4 swimmer is in. For me, we’d have to see four new swimmers make the team in three events, which seems unlikely. Dressel, Adrian, Kalisz, Grothe, Clark Smith, etc will make it tough for more than four new qualifiers to make it tomorrow. Jones and Ervin would have to go 1-2 and knock out Dressel and Adrian, and you’d have to have two new IMers upset Kalisz. Looks good for Chadwick and Ress.
I just look at the Men’s roster and try to find Held’s name…to only remember that he hasn’t qualified yet…and will most likely miss the team altogether. 🙁
tom shields didn’t make it either… prenot only has the 200 IM. held the 50 free, but i doubt he’ll have a chance there…