US Nats Day 4: Prospective 2017 WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters

  12 Jared Anderson | June 30th, 2017 | FINA Junior World Championships, National, News, World University Games

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Note: these rosters are still very much in flux. As swimmers make the World Championship teams in other events, they’ll be bumped from the World University Games Team. If WUGs swimmers make the Junior Worlds team later in the week (or vice versa), they’ll have to enter one or the other, as the dates conflict. There’s no specific word in USA Swimming’s selection procedures as to which meet takes priority, so it’s hard to predict whether the decision will come down to individual swimmers or whether one meet will supplant the other. On top of all that, many swimmers decline invitations to compete at these meets, particularly Junior Worlds swimmers, who may have commitments to school or other activities.

With all that said, consider this a tentative early look at the top qualifiers for the secondary international meets. It’s also certainly possible we overlooked someone with World University Games eligibility, as we don’t have perfect information on who is enrolled in some sort of collegiate academic program (whether in-person or online) and who isn’t. If you think we missed someone, please respectfully let us know in the comment section and we’ll do our best to confirm the information.

World University Games are starting to get crowded with one day remaining. The women’s roster is over capacity and the men hit their 20-person limit on the nose tonight.

Only 20 women can make that team, and 22 have qualified under one of the three priorities. At this point, the lowest priority swimmers would be the third-place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyles: Caroline Baldwin and Katie DrabotHowever, the team could still actually shrink in size tomorrow if members of the WUGs roster make the Worlds team individually. In fact, Baldwin moved into the third 100 free spot only because Olivia Smoliga made Worlds individually in the 100 back tonight. Smoliga was previously penciled in as an individual 100 free swimmers at WUGs.

The best candidates to jump from WUGs to Worlds tomorrow are Lia Neal (seeded 7th in the 50 free) and Ella Eastin (seeded 3rd in the 200 IM).

The men are currently at 20. Tomorrow has 4 spots up for grabs, 2 apiece in the 200 IM and 50 free. They’ll also have a handful of WUGs athletes looking to jump to the Worlds team: Gunnar Bentz (seeded 4th in the 200 IM) and Will Licon (seeded 7th in the 200 IM) are the most likely, with Ryan Held, Michael Chadwick and Zach Apple having outside shots in the 50 free. The men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free do not offer direct qualifying for WUGs; they’ll instead be filled by swimmers already on the team.

It was a big day for qualifying doubles. There were no new boys qualifiers for Junior Worlds tonight – all 6 qualifiers had already made the team in a different event. Only one of the six girls qualifiers for tonight was a new addition to the Junior Worlds roster.

Even for the Worlds team, four of six in both genders were doubling up on previously-qualified events. The only new World Champs names tonight were Cody Miller, Matt Grevers, Katie Meili and Olivia Smoliga.

YOU CAN FIND FULL SELECTION PROCEDURES FOR EACH MEET HERE.

The current World Championships team after day 4 of Nationals is here.

Key points:

  • Swimmers who make Worlds individually can’t do WUGs. They can still do Junior Worlds.
  • Swimmers who make Worlds as relay-only swimmers can still do WUGs individually.
  • WUGs are for swimmers enrolled in college as of Spring 2017 or Fall 2017
  • Junior Worlds are for girls born in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 and boys born in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.
  • World University Games rosters are smaller: 20 men and 20 women, as opposed to 26 each for Worlds and Junior Worlds. As such, only the top 3 make it in each relay event. The rest of the relay spots (and the non-Olympic events) are filled by swimmers already on the team.

TENTATIVE ROSTERS

Women:

WUGs (22/20) Junior Worlds (21/26)
1 2 3 1 2 3 4
200 fly Ella Eastin Vanessa Krause Madison Homovich Ashlyn Fiorilli
100 free Lia Neal Veronia Burchill Caroline Baldwin Lucie Nordmann Grace Ariola Julia Cook Amalie Fackenthal
800 free Hannah Moore Cierra Runge Erica Sullivan Chase Travis
200 free Cierra Runge Claire Rasmus Katie Drabot Leah Braswell Diana Dunn Ella Ristic Kelly Pash
200 breast Miranda Tucker Kayla Brumbaum Zoe Bartel Ella Nelson
200 back Asia Seidt Bridgette Alexander Regan Smith Alex Sumner
50 fly Emma Carlton
400 IM Brooke Forde Ally McHugh Christin Rockway Madison Homovich
100 fly Hellen Moffitt Katie McLaughlin Regan Smith Eva Merrell
50 breast Emily Weiss
50 back Grace Ariola
400 free Sierra Schmidt Kaersten Meitz Leah Braswell Miranda Heckman
100 breast Andrea Cottrell Miranda Tucker Zoe Bartel Emily Weiss
100 back Hannah Stevens Ali DeLoof Regan Smith Grace Ariola

Men:

WUGs (20/20) Junior Worlds (18/26)
1 2 3 1 2 3 4
200 fly Gunnar Bentz Justin Wright Andrew Koustik Nicolas Albiero
100 free Zach Apple Michael Chadwick Ryan Held Daniel Krueger Matthew Willenbring Michael Andrew Drew Kibler
1500 free PJ Ransford Kevin Litherland Andrew Abruzzo Michael Brinegar
200 free Mitch D’Arrigo Maxime Rooney Grant Shoults Trey Freeman Patrick Callan Jack LeVant Cody Bybee
200 breast Andrew Wilson Will Licon Daniel Roy Reece Whitley
200 back Robert Owen Abrahm Devine Austin Katz Carson Foster
50 fly Michael Andrew
400 IM Gunnar Bentz Jonathan Roberts Kieran Smith Eric Knowles
100 fly Justin Lynch Zach Harting Nicolas Albiero Drew Kibler
50 breast Michael Andrew
50 back Michael Andrew
400 free Grant Shoults Mitch D’Arrigo Trey Freeman Andrew Abruzzo
100 breast Andrew Wilson Jacob Montague Michael Andrew Reece Whitley
100 back Justin Ress Taylor Dale Austin Katz Nicolas Albiero

In This Story

Leave a Reply

12 Comments on "US Nats Day 4: Prospective 2017 WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Stanford

I thought Hannah Stevens made it in the 50, so she’s uneligible for WUGS?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
58 minutes 40 seconds ago
Jared Anderson

Swimmers in non-Olympic events only at Worlds can compete at WUGs. However, they did note in the selection procedures that Stevens could choose to decline the 50 back spot to focus entirely on WUGs if she wanted to (unlikely).

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
57 minutes 25 seconds ago
Stanford

Gotcha. Do swimmers who competed at Worlds ever decline WUGs?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
54 minutes 17 seconds ago
Jared Anderson

I don’t think it’s very common, but I don’t know off the top of my head if anyone has done that recently.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes 56 seconds ago
Stanford

Makes sense. I wasn’t sure about people like Neal

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes 10 seconds ago
korn

Yes they have.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes 24 seconds ago
Stanford

Also, think about those relays at WUGs.

400: Chadwick/Apple/Held/Rooney
800: Bentz/D’Arrigo/Roberts/Rooney
Medley: Ress/Wilson/Lynch/Chadwick

That’s pretty darn impressive.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
55 minutes 45 seconds ago
korn

i doubt they all will chose to do both meets, especially since WUGs is so late this year

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes 14 seconds ago
korn

Ress can’t do both WUGs and Worlds

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes 52 seconds ago
Jared Anderson

He’s only qualified for Worlds in the 50 back (a non-Olympic event) so he is eligible to swim both.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes 4 seconds ago
Sir Swimsalot

Why no Daniel Carr in the 100 Back?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
47 minutes 18 seconds ago
Jared Anderson

For Junior Worlds? He’s just too old to be eligible. Even though he might be 18 now, FINA calculates ages by birth year, so only swimmers born in 1999-2002 are eligible. Carr’s listed birth year in meet results is 1998.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 minutes 43 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career sixteen years and running wasn’t enough for this native Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every …

Read More »