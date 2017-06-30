US Nats Day 4: Prospective 2017 WUGs/Jr Worlds Rosters

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Note: these rosters are still very much in flux. As swimmers make the World Championship teams in other events, they’ll be bumped from the World University Games Team. If WUGs swimmers make the Junior Worlds team later in the week (or vice versa), they’ll have to enter one or the other, as the dates conflict. There’s no specific word in USA Swimming’s selection procedures as to which meet takes priority, so it’s hard to predict whether the decision will come down to individual swimmers or whether one meet will supplant the other. On top of all that, many swimmers decline invitations to compete at these meets, particularly Junior Worlds swimmers, who may have commitments to school or other activities.

With all that said, consider this a tentative early look at the top qualifiers for the secondary international meets. It’s also certainly possible we overlooked someone with World University Games eligibility, as we don’t have perfect information on who is enrolled in some sort of collegiate academic program (whether in-person or online) and who isn’t. If you think we missed someone, please respectfully let us know in the comment section and we’ll do our best to confirm the information.

World University Games are starting to get crowded with one day remaining. The women’s roster is over capacity and the men hit their 20-person limit on the nose tonight.

Only 20 women can make that team, and 22 have qualified under one of the three priorities. At this point, the lowest priority swimmers would be the third-place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyles: Caroline Baldwin and Katie Drabot. However, the team could still actually shrink in size tomorrow if members of the WUGs roster make the Worlds team individually. In fact, Baldwin moved into the third 100 free spot only because Olivia Smoliga made Worlds individually in the 100 back tonight. Smoliga was previously penciled in as an individual 100 free swimmers at WUGs.

The best candidates to jump from WUGs to Worlds tomorrow are Lia Neal (seeded 7th in the 50 free) and Ella Eastin (seeded 3rd in the 200 IM).

The men are currently at 20. Tomorrow has 4 spots up for grabs, 2 apiece in the 200 IM and 50 free. They’ll also have a handful of WUGs athletes looking to jump to the Worlds team: Gunnar Bentz (seeded 4th in the 200 IM) and Will Licon (seeded 7th in the 200 IM) are the most likely, with Ryan Held, Michael Chadwick and Zach Apple having outside shots in the 50 free. The men’s 800 free and women’s 1500 free do not offer direct qualifying for WUGs; they’ll instead be filled by swimmers already on the team.

It was a big day for qualifying doubles. There were no new boys qualifiers for Junior Worlds tonight – all 6 qualifiers had already made the team in a different event. Only one of the six girls qualifiers for tonight was a new addition to the Junior Worlds roster.

Even for the Worlds team, four of six in both genders were doubling up on previously-qualified events. The only new World Champs names tonight were Cody Miller, Matt Grevers, Katie Meili and Olivia Smoliga.

The current World Championships team after day 4 of Nationals is here.

Key points:

Swimmers who make Worlds individually can’t do WUGs. They can still do Junior Worlds.

Swimmers who make Worlds as relay-only swimmers can still do WUGs individually.

WUGs are for swimmers enrolled in college as of Spring 2017 or Fall 2017

Junior Worlds are for girls born in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 and boys born in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.

World University Games rosters are smaller: 20 men and 20 women, as opposed to 26 each for Worlds and Junior Worlds. As such, only the top 3 make it in each relay event. The rest of the relay spots (and the non-Olympic events) are filled by swimmers already on the team.

TENTATIVE ROSTERS

Women:

WUGs (22/20) Junior Worlds (21/26) 1 2 3 1 2 3 4 200 fly Ella Eastin Vanessa Krause Madison Homovich Ashlyn Fiorilli 100 free Lia Neal Veronia Burchill Caroline Baldwin Lucie Nordmann Grace Ariola Julia Cook Amalie Fackenthal 800 free Hannah Moore Cierra Runge Erica Sullivan Chase Travis 200 free Cierra Runge Claire Rasmus Katie Drabot Leah Braswell Diana Dunn Ella Ristic Kelly Pash 200 breast Miranda Tucker Kayla Brumbaum Zoe Bartel Ella Nelson 200 back Asia Seidt Bridgette Alexander Regan Smith Alex Sumner 50 fly Emma Carlton 400 IM Brooke Forde Ally McHugh Christin Rockway Madison Homovich 100 fly Hellen Moffitt Katie McLaughlin Regan Smith Eva Merrell 50 breast Emily Weiss 50 back Grace Ariola 400 free Sierra Schmidt Kaersten Meitz Leah Braswell Miranda Heckman 100 breast Andrea Cottrell Miranda Tucker Zoe Bartel Emily Weiss 100 back Hannah Stevens Ali DeLoof Regan Smith Grace Ariola

Men: