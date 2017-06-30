2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
The women’s 100 back brought one of the most stacked field of the 2017 National Championships, but Olympic silver medalist Kathleen Baker was able to rise above the field of stars in tonight’s finals. Baker was under World Record pace by 2 tenths at the 50, flipping in 28.51. She fell off that pace on the back half, but still took down the U.S. Open Record with her winning time of 58.57.
Baker took down Missy Franklin‘s former U.S. Open and Championship Record, which stood as a 58.67 done at the 2013 U.S. Nationals. She’s now just over 2 tenths shy of Franklin’s American Record of 58.33 from the 2012 London Olympics. With her win tonight, Baker remains at #2 on the all-time top American performers. She also had the 5th fastest performance ever done by an American.
All-Time Top 10 American Performers:
|1
|Missy Franklin
|58.33
|2
|Kathleen Baker
|58.57
|3
|Natalie Coughlin
|58.94
|4
|Olivia Smoliga
|58.95
|5
|Rachel Bootsma
|59.10
|6
|Hayley McGregory
|59.11
|7
|Margaret Hoelzer
|59.21
|8
|Liz Pelton
|59.27
|9
|Amy Bilquist
|59.37
|10
|Hannah Stevens
|59.40
All-Time Top 10 American Performances:
|1
|Missy Franklin
|58.33
|2
|Missy Franklin
|58.39
|3
|Missy Franklin
|58.42
|4
|Missy Franklin
|58.5
|5
|Kathleen Baker
|58.57
|6
|Missy Franklin
|58.67
|7
|Kathleen Baker
|58.75
|8
|Kathleen Baker
|58.84
|9
|Missy Franklin
|58.85
|10
|Natalie Coughlin
|58.94
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Kathleen Baker Sets U.S. Open Record with 58.57 to Top 100 Back"
It’s her, Masse, and Seebohm
Would never right off the Olympic champ in her home pool if she swims
Write off* – exam time… Too sleep deprived to think