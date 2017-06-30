2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
Kevin Cordes kept the ball rolling tonight, completing his sweep of the breaststroke titles at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. Cordes rocked a new American, U.S. Open, and Championship Record of 58.74 to win the 100 breast tonight, securing his spot in all 3 breaststroke races at Worlds. He’s now successfully redeemed himself after a DQ at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships prevented him from being able to represent the US in the event at the 2015 World Championships.
Cordes’ Splits:
- 1st 50- 27.63
- 2nd 50- 31.11
- Final Time- 58.74
The former American Record was a 58.87 done by Cody Miller when he won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The U.S. Open Record, which Cordes downed by just over a tenth, had been set at a 58.86 by Adam Peaty at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. The former Championship Record was a 58.94 done by Cordes in the semifinals of the 2016 Olympic Trials.
All-Time Top 10 American Performers:
|1
|Kevin Cordes
|58.74
|2
|Cody Miller
|58.87
|3
|Eric Shanteau
|58.96
|4
|Mark Gangloff
|59.01
|5
|Brendan Hansen
|59.13
|6
|Kevin Swander
|59.4
|7
|Andrew Wilson
|59.51
|8
|Nic Fink
|59.52
|9
|Josh Prenot
|59.6
|10
|Michael Andrew
|59.82
All-Time Top 10 American Performances:
|1
|Kevin Cordes
|58.74
|2
|Cody Miller
|58.87
|3
|Kevin Cordes
|58.94
|4
|Eric Shanteau
|58.96
|5
|Eric Shanteau
|58.98
|6
|Mark Gangloff
|59.01
|7
|Kevin Cordes
|59.05
|8
|Cody Miller
|59.05
|9
|Eric Shanteau
|59.05
|10
|Cody Miller
|59.09
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Kevin Cordes Blasts American Record with 58.7 100 Breast"
How many dolphin kicks did Corded do?
Miller, not Cordes.
He actually just dolphined all 100m
Interesting to note that 60% of the all time list swam for 3 coaches.
1. David Marsh (Shanteau/Gangloff/Swander)
2. Eddie Reese (Shanteau/Hansen/Wilson)
3. Ray Looze (Miller/Swander)
Not just breastroke title sweep, but a US open record breastroke sweep by Cordes!
I’m normally not a Miller fan, but I’ll respect that his first reaction to Cordes breaking his record shown looked like a smile
It was a sadistic smile. As if he liked the pain.
He likes being dominated 😏
He was glad he didn’t get a dq