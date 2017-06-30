Kevin Cordes Blasts American Record with 58.7 100 Breast

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Kevin Cordes kept the ball rolling tonight, completing his sweep of the breaststroke titles at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. Cordes rocked a new American, U.S. Open, and Championship Record of 58.74 to win the 100 breast tonight, securing his spot in all 3 breaststroke races at Worlds. He’s now successfully redeemed himself after a DQ at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships prevented him from being able to represent the US in the event at the 2015 World Championships.

Cordes’ Splits:

  • 1st 50- 27.63
  • 2nd 50- 31.11
  • Final Time- 58.74

The former American Record was a 58.87 done by Cody Miller when he won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The U.S. Open Record, which Cordes downed by just over a tenth, had been set at a 58.86 by Adam Peaty at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. The former Championship Record was a 58.94 done by Cordes in the semifinals of the 2016 Olympic Trials.

All-Time Top 10 American Performers:

1 Kevin Cordes 58.74
2 Cody Miller 58.87
3 Eric Shanteau 58.96
4 Mark Gangloff 59.01
5 Brendan Hansen 59.13
6 Kevin Swander 59.4
7 Andrew Wilson 59.51
8 Nic Fink 59.52
9 Josh Prenot 59.6
10 Michael Andrew 59.82

All-Time Top 10 American Performances:

1 Kevin Cordes 58.74
2 Cody Miller 58.87
3 Kevin Cordes 58.94
4 Eric Shanteau 58.96
5 Eric Shanteau 58.98
6 Mark Gangloff 59.01
7 Kevin Cordes 59.05
8 Cody Miller 59.05
9 Eric Shanteau 59.05
10 Cody Miller 59.09

Swimmer?

How many dolphin kicks did Corded do?

Vote Up0-19Vote Down Reply
12 hours 20 minutes ago
Swimmer?

Miller, not Cordes.

Vote Up220Vote Down Reply
12 hours 20 minutes ago
Pvdh

He actually just dolphined all 100m

Vote Up22-1Vote Down Reply
12 hours 18 minutes ago
Tidbit

Interesting to note that 60% of the all time list swam for 3 coaches.

1. David Marsh (Shanteau/Gangloff/Swander)
2. Eddie Reese (Shanteau/Hansen/Wilson)
3. Ray Looze (Miller/Swander)

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
12 hours 5 minutes ago
iLikePsych

Not just breastroke title sweep, but a US open record breastroke sweep by Cordes!

I’m normally not a Miller fan, but I’ll respect that his first reaction to Cordes breaking his record shown looked like a smile

Vote Up15-1Vote Down Reply
11 hours 59 minutes ago
Name

It was a sadistic smile. As if he liked the pain.

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
11 hours 52 minutes ago
Jayboo

He likes being dominated 😏

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
11 hours 38 minutes ago
Swimmer?

He was glad he didn’t get a dq

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
10 hours 22 minutes ago
