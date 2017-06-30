Kevin Cordes Blasts American Record with 58.7 100 Breast

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Kevin Cordes kept the ball rolling tonight, completing his sweep of the breaststroke titles at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. Cordes rocked a new American, U.S. Open, and Championship Record of 58.74 to win the 100 breast tonight, securing his spot in all 3 breaststroke races at Worlds. He’s now successfully redeemed himself after a DQ at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships prevented him from being able to represent the US in the event at the 2015 World Championships.

Cordes’ Splits:

1st 50- 27.63

2nd 50- 31.11

Final Time- 58.74

The former American Record was a 58.87 done by Cody Miller when he won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The U.S. Open Record, which Cordes downed by just over a tenth, had been set at a 58.86 by Adam Peaty at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. The former Championship Record was a 58.94 done by Cordes in the semifinals of the 2016 Olympic Trials.

All-Time Top 10 American Performers:

1 Kevin Cordes 58.74 2 Cody Miller 58.87 3 Eric Shanteau 58.96 4 Mark Gangloff 59.01 5 Brendan Hansen 59.13 6 Kevin Swander 59.4 7 Andrew Wilson 59.51 8 Nic Fink 59.52 9 Josh Prenot 59.6 10 Michael Andrew 59.82

All-Time Top 10 American Performances: