Zane Grothe Wins 400 FR in 3:44.4 to Become 7th Fastest American Ever

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Coming into the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, it looked like a 3-man race for 2 spots in the men’s 400 free. One of those men, Zane Grothe, stepped up to the challenge tonight to win the race with a personal best 3:44.43, taking over a second off his former best time.

Grothe took off after the first 100 meters and never looked back, taking down the Texas duo of Clark Smith and Townley Haas by over a second. Smith took 2nd to grab the next Worlds spot in 3:45.91, while Haas followed in 3rd with a 3:46.41.

Before today, Grothe was the 8th fastest performer in American history with his 3:45.60 from Olympic Trials in 2016. Tonight, he moved ahead of Haas to become the 7th fastest American ever. Haas is now 8th on the all-time top American performers list, while Smith remains at 9th.

All-Time Top 10 American Performers: