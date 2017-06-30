Zane Grothe Wins 400 FR in 3:44.4 to Become 7th Fastest American Ever

  7 Lauren Neidigh | June 30th, 2017 | Club, College, National, News, Records

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Coming into the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, it looked like a 3-man race for 2 spots in the men’s 400 free. One of those men, Zane Grothe, stepped up to the challenge tonight to win the race with a personal best 3:44.43, taking over a second off his former best time.

Grothe took off after the first 100 meters and never looked back, taking down the Texas duo of Clark Smith and Townley Haas by over a second. Smith took 2nd to grab the next Worlds spot in 3:45.91, while Haas followed in 3rd with a 3:46.41.

Before today, Grothe was the 8th fastest performer in American history with his 3:45.60 from Olympic Trials in 2016. Tonight, he moved ahead of Haas to become the 7th fastest American ever. Haas is now 8th on the all-time top American performers list, while Smith remains at 9th.

All-Time Top 10 American Performers:

1 Larsen Jensen 3:42.78
2 Peter Vanderkaay 3:43.11
3 Conor Dwyer 3:43.42
4 Connor Jaeger 3:43.79
5 Erik Vendt 3:43.92
6 Klete Keller 3:44.11
7 Zane Grothe 3:44.43
8 Townley Haas 3:45.04
9 Clark Smith 3:45.74
10 Dan Madwed 3:45.95

In This Story

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Zane Grothe Wins 400 FR in 3:44.4 to Become 7th Fastest American Ever"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
marklewis

He swam it like a man on a mission.

He makes the World team in an individual event and got a PB by over a second.

Congratulations, Zane!

Vote Up9-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours 44 minutes ago
bob

Indiana seems to be swimming pretty well at this meet. Zane, Miller, King, Pieroni. Not a bad showing. What other schools had 4 or more make the WC team?
Georgia – Kaliz, Litherland, smoliga, ???
Cal – Adrian, Murphy, Pebley, (no shields), Baker, ??? (no Weitzell)
Stanford – Sweetser, Neal, Manuel, Ledecky,
Longhorns – Conger, Haas, Smith, ???

With one day left, pretty clear who’s doing a great job developing team USA’s talent

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours 2 minutes ago
Zanna

Georgia – Flickinger, Smoliga, Kalisz, Litherland, Fink, Margalis

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 54 minutes ago
Vst5911

Clark for GA also

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
53 minutes 47 seconds ago
Zanna

Oh yes. Wow, 7 for Georgia. Impressive.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
53 seconds ago
Nah

I think you need to separate the men’s and women’s teams for Indiana and Cal. not sure they all swim for the same coach.

Georgia actually has the most swimmers qualify all under Baurle

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
30 minutes 13 seconds ago
bob

Agreed about Cal – I believe Looze coaches both men and women

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes 51 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »