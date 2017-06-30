2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
Coming into the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, it looked like a 3-man race for 2 spots in the men’s 400 free. One of those men, Zane Grothe, stepped up to the challenge tonight to win the race with a personal best 3:44.43, taking over a second off his former best time.
Grothe took off after the first 100 meters and never looked back, taking down the Texas duo of Clark Smith and Townley Haas by over a second. Smith took 2nd to grab the next Worlds spot in 3:45.91, while Haas followed in 3rd with a 3:46.41.
Before today, Grothe was the 8th fastest performer in American history with his 3:45.60 from Olympic Trials in 2016. Tonight, he moved ahead of Haas to become the 7th fastest American ever. Haas is now 8th on the all-time top American performers list, while Smith remains at 9th.
All-Time Top 10 American Performers:
|1
|Larsen Jensen
|3:42.78
|2
|Peter Vanderkaay
|3:43.11
|3
|Conor Dwyer
|3:43.42
|4
|Connor Jaeger
|3:43.79
|5
|Erik Vendt
|3:43.92
|6
|Klete Keller
|3:44.11
|7
|Zane Grothe
|3:44.43
|8
|Townley Haas
|3:45.04
|9
|Clark Smith
|3:45.74
|10
|Dan Madwed
|3:45.95
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Zane Grothe Wins 400 FR in 3:44.4 to Become 7th Fastest American Ever"
He swam it like a man on a mission.
He makes the World team in an individual event and got a PB by over a second.
Congratulations, Zane!
Indiana seems to be swimming pretty well at this meet. Zane, Miller, King, Pieroni. Not a bad showing. What other schools had 4 or more make the WC team?
Georgia – Kaliz, Litherland, smoliga, ???
Cal – Adrian, Murphy, Pebley, (no shields), Baker, ??? (no Weitzell)
Stanford – Sweetser, Neal, Manuel, Ledecky,
Longhorns – Conger, Haas, Smith, ???
With one day left, pretty clear who’s doing a great job developing team USA’s talent
Georgia – Flickinger, Smoliga, Kalisz, Litherland, Fink, Margalis
Clark for GA also
Oh yes. Wow, 7 for Georgia. Impressive.
I think you need to separate the men’s and women’s teams for Indiana and Cal. not sure they all swim for the same coach.
Georgia actually has the most swimmers qualify all under Baurle
Agreed about Cal – I believe Looze coaches both men and women