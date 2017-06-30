King Downs Another Championship Record with 1:04.9 100 Breast

  1 Lauren Neidigh | June 30th, 2017 | Club, College, National, News, Records

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Olympic breaststroke champ Lilly King had another historic performance on night 4 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. King completed her sweep of the breaststroke events at this meet, winning tonight’s 100 breast in a quick 1:04.95 ahead of fellow Olympic breaststroker Katie Meili (1:05.51). That was the 6th fastest time ever done by an American, and she remains at #3 on the all-time top American performers list.

The former U.S Open (and American) Record stood as a 1:04.45, done by Jessica Hardy in 2009. The former Championship Record was set by King at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, where she clocked a 1:05.20 to set the mark.

All-Time Top 10 American Performers:

1 Jessica Hardy 1:04.45
2 Rebecca Soni 1:04.84
3 Lilly King 1:04.93
4 Katy Freeman 1:05.35
5 Katie Meili 1:05.64
6 Kasey Carlson 1:05.75
7 Breeja Larson 1:05.92
8 Molly Hannis 1:06.16
9 Megan Jendrick 1:06.22
10 Sarah Haase 1:06.31

All-Time Top 10 American Performances:

1 Jessica Hardy 1:04.45
2 Rebecca Soni 1:04.84
3 Rebecca Soni 1:04.91
4 Lilly King 1:04.93
5 Rebecca Soni 1:04.93
6 Lilly King 1:04.95
7 Rebecca Soni 1:05.05
8 Jessica Hardy 1:05.18
9 Lilly King 1:05.20
10 Rebecca Soni 1:05.34

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "King Downs Another Championship Record with 1:04.9 100 Breast"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Wallaby

Meili went a 1:05.51 today, so that should be on the list instead of 1:05.64

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes 37 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »