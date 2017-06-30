King Downs Another Championship Record with 1:04.9 100 Breast

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Olympic breaststroke champ Lilly King had another historic performance on night 4 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. King completed her sweep of the breaststroke events at this meet, winning tonight’s 100 breast in a quick 1:04.95 ahead of fellow Olympic breaststroker Katie Meili (1:05.51). That was the 6th fastest time ever done by an American, and she remains at #3 on the all-time top American performers list.

The former U.S Open (and American) Record stood as a 1:04.45, done by Jessica Hardy in 2009. The former Championship Record was set by King at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, where she clocked a 1:05.20 to set the mark.

All-Time Top 10 American Performers:

1 Jessica Hardy 1:04.45 2 Rebecca Soni 1:04.84 3 Lilly King 1:04.93 4 Katy Freeman 1:05.35 5 Katie Meili 1:05.64 6 Kasey Carlson 1:05.75 7 Breeja Larson 1:05.92 8 Molly Hannis 1:06.16 9 Megan Jendrick 1:06.22 10 Sarah Haase 1:06.31

All-Time Top 10 American Performances: