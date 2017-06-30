2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Olympic breaststroke champ Lilly King had another historic performance on night 4 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. King completed her sweep of the breaststroke events at this meet, winning tonight’s 100 breast in a quick 1:04.95 ahead of fellow Olympic breaststroker Katie Meili (1:05.51). That was the 6th fastest time ever done by an American, and she remains at #3 on the all-time top American performers list.
The former U.S Open (and American) Record stood as a 1:04.45, done by Jessica Hardy in 2009. The former Championship Record was set by King at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, where she clocked a 1:05.20 to set the mark.
All-Time Top 10 American Performers:
|1
|Jessica Hardy
|1:04.45
|2
|Rebecca Soni
|1:04.84
|3
|Lilly King
|1:04.93
|4
|Katy Freeman
|1:05.35
|5
|Katie Meili
|1:05.64
|6
|Kasey Carlson
|1:05.75
|7
|Breeja Larson
|1:05.92
|8
|Molly Hannis
|1:06.16
|9
|Megan Jendrick
|1:06.22
|10
|Sarah Haase
|1:06.31
All-Time Top 10 American Performances:
|1
|Jessica Hardy
|1:04.45
|2
|Rebecca Soni
|1:04.84
|3
|Rebecca Soni
|1:04.91
|4
|Lilly King
|1:04.93
|5
|Rebecca Soni
|1:04.93
|6
|Lilly King
|1:04.95
|7
|Rebecca Soni
|1:05.05
|8
|Jessica Hardy
|1:05.18
|9
|Lilly King
|1:05.20
|10
|Rebecca Soni
|1:05.34
1 Comment on "King Downs Another Championship Record with 1:04.9 100 Breast"
Meili went a 1:05.51 today, so that should be on the list instead of 1:05.64