2017 French Open Will Feature 320+ Swimmers from 25 Countries

2017 French Open

July 1-2, 2017

Séries à 10h00 ; finales à 17h00

L’Odyssée, Chartres

50 meter pool

The Odyssee in Chartres, France is getting ready to host 323 elite athletes for the 11th French Open over the weekend of July 1-2. It will be a truly international meet, with about 2/3 of the swimmers coming from other countries. In addition to athletes representing foreign federations (Algeria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Lichtenstein, Mali, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Slovania, Serbia, Switzerland, Tunisia, Ukraine, and Venezuela), there will be members of teams from across Europe (such as Loughborough University and Energy Standard), from North America (Team Santa Monica, HPC Victoria and CN Sherbrooke), and elsewhere (EC Pinheiros de Sao Paulo).

France’s 100-or-so swimmers will include the ten members of the National Team selected for the World Championships in Budapest (Charlotte Bonnet, Mathilde Cini, Béryl Gastaldello, Mélanie Henique, Camille Lacourt, Geoffroy Mathieu, Mehdy Metella, Aurélie Muller, Anna Santamans, Jérémy Stravius), as well as other selections (France’s World University Games squad, the French military team, one of France’s Junior teams (“Promo”), and several regional selections.

French fans will have the opportunity to watch Lacourt swim his last race on French soil before heading off to Budapest. They will also see Katinka Hosszu, Yuliya Efimova, Cameron McEvoy, Kosuke Hagino, Daiya Seto, Marco Koch, Taylor McKeown, Peter John Stevens, Joao Luis Gomez Junior, Madison Wilson, Hillary Caldwell, and Konrad Czerniak, just to name a few.

It will be an action-packed weekend, with prelims and finals for 32 events wedged into four sessions over two days.