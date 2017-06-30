Katie Ledecky Sets US Open and Championship Record in the 400 Free

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Katie Ledecky won yet another National Championship tonight, and this time she took down her own U.S. Open Record and Championship Records with a time of 3:58.44. The mark previously stood at 3:58.86, set at the 2014 U.S. Nationals. Ledecky was just off the mark at least year’s Olympic Trials 3:58.98, before she demolished the world record in Rio.

Tonight’s time was the 3rd-fastest ever, coming in at just under two seconds slower than her world record time from last summer in Rio.

Her swim tonight also means that now all American top ten times are under 4:00 minutes. Here’s how that list looks:

This is Ledecky’s third win of the meet as she previously won the 200 and 800 freestyle events. Fellow Olympian Leah Smith has now taken second behind Ledecky in all three events, and the two form probably the most formidable 1-2 middle distance punch in the world this year.