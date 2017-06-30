2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Katie Ledecky won yet another National Championship tonight, and this time she took down her own U.S. Open Record and Championship Records with a time of 3:58.44. The mark previously stood at 3:58.86, set at the 2014 U.S. Nationals. Ledecky was just off the mark at least year’s Olympic Trials 3:58.98, before she demolished the world record in Rio.
Tonight’s time was the 3rd-fastest ever, coming in at just under two seconds slower than her world record time from last summer in Rio.
Her swim tonight also means that now all American top ten times are under 4:00 minutes. Here’s how that list looks:
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|3:56.46
|2
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.37
|3
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.44
|4
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.71
|5
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.86
|6
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.98
|7
|Katie Ledecky
|3:59.13
|8
|Katie Ledecky
|3:59.54
|9
|Katie Ledecky
|3:59.82
|10
|Katie Ledecky
|3:59.89
This is Ledecky’s third win of the meet as she previously won the 200 and 800 freestyle events. Fellow Olympian Leah Smith has now taken second behind Ledecky in all three events, and the two form probably the most formidable 1-2 middle distance punch in the world this year.
9 Comments on "Katie Ledecky Sets US Open and Championship Record in the 400 Free"
Chuck Norris was going to swim the 400 with Katie then she looked at him and Chuck fainted.
wow, I really think Katie is going to be special at Worlds this year – 3:55, possible world record in the 200??
Is that the top 10 all time for American women?
It is the top 10 times in textile, and would be the all time top 10 if not for Pelligrini’s 2009 time of 3:59.15,
Ew. Would not have been under 4:03 otherwise.
Wrong. Pellegrini is no Biedermann. Yes, her WRs were done in supersuits, but she has proven she could swim fastest times ever in textile, in 200 and 400 free. She swam 4:01.9 in 2011 world championships, faster than anyone had swum previously in textile.
Rome 2009 where she swam both 200 and 400 WRs is arguably Pellegrini’s peak.
Yes, that was the intent. Added that in.