Tim Phillips: “I put my head down and said ‘not this time'” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINALS

American Record: Michael Phelps , 49.82, 2009

, 49.82, 2009 U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps , 50.22, 2009

, 50.22, 2009 LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps , 50.22, 2009

, 50.22, 2009 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 52.29

Caeleb Dressel continues to light the pool on fire here in Indy, throwing down a time of 50.87 in the men’s 100 fly. He becomes the fastest man in this world this year, and the first to crack the 51-second barrier. After an incredible win in this event at NCAAs where he beat Olympic champ Joseph Schooling, Dressel’s swim sets up another duel between the two in Budapest.

He joins Michael Phelps, Ian Crocker and Tyler McGill as Americans who have dipped below the 51-second mark. He passes McGill (50.90) for 3rd on the all-time list.

Along with Dressel, Jack Conger and Tom Shields had to be considered the frontrunners to qualif for Worlds in this event. Shields was in the Olympic final last year, and Conger was this morning’s top qualifier in 51.37. But when it was all said and done it was Tim Phillips getting to the wall in 2nd in 51.30, booking himself a ticket to his second straight World Championship after missing the Olympics last year. He is now 3rd in the world.

Conger was 0.03 back for 3rd in 51.33, and Shields, who led after the turn, tied up on the last few strokes and took 4th in 51.55. Justin Lynch (52.20) and Zach Harting (52.52) had solid swims for 5th and 6th. Harting again lowers his PB, as he did it in the heats, and then in a swim-off to get into the final.

Maxime Rooney (52.28) took the B-final, while Drew Kibler (53.60) qualifies for Junior Worlds with his C-final win. He joins Nicolas Albiero, who was 2nd in the B-final in 53.05.