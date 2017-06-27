2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 1 Distance Live Recap

  7 Lauren Neidigh | June 27th, 2017 | Club, National, News, Previews & Recaps

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials in Indianapolis brings the heats of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The fastest heat of each will be swimming with finals, but there are still plenty of fast swimmers competing this afternoon. Junior star Chris Yeager, a Texas commit, is among the men to compete in the heats,  as he’ll be swimming in heat 5. On the women’s side, Junior National Teamers Taylor Ault and Erica Sullivan will battle in heat 5.

The action begins at 2:48 p.m. eastern time. Read on for live updates from each heat.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

  • American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky, 2016
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 8:38.56

The 1st heat of the afternoon went to Kelly Paige, who got her hand to the wall in 8:48.46.

Top 6 through heat 1: Kelly Paige (8:48.46), Cece William (8:50.36), Kensey McMahon (8:51.13), Emma Weyant (8:51.34), Kahra Williams (8:53.59), Eliot Kennedy (8:53.60)

MEN’S 1500 FREE:

  • American Record: Connor Jaeger, 14:39.48, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: Peter Vanderkaay, 14:45.54, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 15:12.79

Sam Rice got the ball rolling in the men’s mile, winning heat 1 with a 15:33.36. Also swimming sub-16:00 in that heat were Michael Messner (15:43.51), Johnthomas Larson (15:46.94), and Adam Destrampe (15:51.48).

Top 7 through heat 1: Sam Rice (15:33.36), Michael Messner (15:43.51), Johnthomas Larson (15:46.94), Adam Destrampe (15:51.48), Ian Grum (16:09.43), Aaron Sett (16:12.74), Tom Gordon (16:15.86)

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 1 Distance Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Friuti

Will they be streaming these heats? I need some background noise at work…

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
26 minutes 7 seconds ago
Friuti

Nevermind, looks like this stream is only on their homepage.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
24 minutes 55 seconds ago
Justkeepswimming

Who’s homepage?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes 34 seconds ago
eric jernberg

where is the live stream?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
23 minutes 27 seconds ago
Swimmer?

The winner of the women’s 800 will be Leah Smith right? There is no one else who could possibly beat her here right?

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
22 minutes 23 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »