2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 1 Distance Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials in Indianapolis brings the heats of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The fastest heat of each will be swimming with finals, but there are still plenty of fast swimmers competing this afternoon. Junior star Chris Yeager, a Texas commit, is among the men to compete in the heats, as he’ll be swimming in heat 5. On the women’s side, Junior National Teamers Taylor Ault and Erica Sullivan will battle in heat 5.
The action begins at 2:48 p.m. eastern time. Read on for live updates from each heat.
WOMEN’S 800 FREE:
- American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 8:38.56
The 1st heat of the afternoon went to Kelly Paige, who got her hand to the wall in 8:48.46.
Top 6 through heat 1: Kelly Paige (8:48.46), Cece William (8:50.36), Kensey McMahon (8:51.13), Emma Weyant (8:51.34), Kahra Williams (8:53.59), Eliot Kennedy (8:53.60)
MEN’S 1500 FREE:
- American Record: Connor Jaeger, 14:39.48, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: Peter Vanderkaay, 14:45.54, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 15:12.79
Sam Rice got the ball rolling in the men’s mile, winning heat 1 with a 15:33.36. Also swimming sub-16:00 in that heat were Michael Messner (15:43.51), Johnthomas Larson (15:46.94), and Adam Destrampe (15:51.48).
Top 7 through heat 1: Sam Rice (15:33.36), Michael Messner (15:43.51), Johnthomas Larson (15:46.94), Adam Destrampe (15:51.48), Ian Grum (16:09.43), Aaron Sett (16:12.74), Tom Gordon (16:15.86)
