2017 Swammy Awards European Male Swimmer of the Year: Adam Peaty

There was only 1 European male swimmer who won more than 1 individual event at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships. There was only 1 long course World Record set by a European male in 2017. That made the 2017 Swammy Award for European Male Swimmer of the year a slam-dunk for British breaststroke Adam Peaty.

This marks the 2nd-straight European Swimmer of the Year Award for Peaty, which goes with his overall Swimmer of the Year award in 2015.

Peaty won both the 50 and 100 breaststrokes at this summer’s World Championships. He started with a new Championship Record in the 100 breaststroke in 57.45, and followed that up by swimming to a new World Record of 25.95 in the semi-finals of the 50 breaststroke. He become the first man to break-through the 26-second barrier in the race, and followed it up with another sub-26 second swim with a 25.99 to win gold.

Peaty is well-established as the best long course breaststroker in the world – as of posting, he has the 11 fastest 100 long course meter breaststrokers in history. What was really exciting for Peaty was the development of his short course swimming. At the European Short Course Champioinships, he won the 100 breaststroke and broke the European Record in 55.94. That’s the 2nd-best performance in history. Peaty’s one Achilles heel has always been his starts and turns. He got his starts worked out in Rio, and now has made enough progress on his turns to be the best in the world (right now) in short course as well.

Peaty still hasn’t taken on much in the 200 breaststroke. He only swam the race once in 2017 – at the European Short Course Championships – where he swam a lifetime best of 2:07.34. He opened in a sprinter’s 58.47, but closed in a 1:08.87 to finish 13th in prelims.

Even without the 200 in his repertoire, he’s still staking a claim to the best male breaststroker in history. He’s still got some thing to accomplish to catch Kosuke Kitajima and his 4 individual breaststroke Olympic golds in terms of resume, but he’s already just the 3rd man to repeat as the World Champion in the 100, the first to win back-to-back in the 50, and has brought the record in the 100 long course breaststroke down consecutively by 1.3 seconds across 3 swims. The last swimmer to consecutively impact the record by that amount was John Hencken, who from 1973 to 1976 improved the record from 1:04.94 (Nobutaka Taguchi) to 1:03.11.

Next season, Peaty will have the chance to add another feather to his long course cap. He’s won gold in both the 50 and 100 at the World Championships, European Championships, and in the 100 at the Olympic Games. At the last Commonwealth Games in 2014, however, he won the 100 but placed 2nd in the 50 breaststroke – behind his self-proclaimed idol Cameron van der Burgh (who holds the short course World Records). That’s the lone long course mountain he has yet to climb in his primary events.

