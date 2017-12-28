InZane Holiday Training

We all know swimmers ring in the new year with the toughest, most grueling 1-2 weeks of training of the year. So how does the fastest 500 and 1650 freestyler in the world step it up from those 20 x 150s he did in the run-up to his record-breaking Winter Nationals performance? American Record Holder Zane Grothe recently traveled with Indiana University to Arizona State University for their annual holiday training trip. Below is a monster 4,000-yard set Zane did in just one of the many practices that week.

4 x 100 @ 1:10 white zone (heart rate 130-150bpm)

4 x 200 @ 2:20 white zone

4 x 300 @ 3:15 pink zone (around 150 bpm)

4 x 400 @ 4:10 red zone (150-170bpm)

:54, :54, :54, :54

1:53, 1:52, 1:51, 1:51

2:49, 2:48, 2:48, 2:47

3:35, 3:35, 3:34, 3:26!

You might be wondering how he managed to drop 8 seconds on his last 400 to go that jaw-dropping 3:26. Here’s how Zane describes it, “The 400s were supposed to be in the red heart rate zone, not all-out. But Coach Westphal egged me on at the end. I was pretending not to breathe hard just before the last one, joking that I should go a 3:30. He replied, smirking, ‘I was thinking under 3:30, at least, if you want to be good…’ So I did.” Had Zane held that pace for another 100, his 500 would have been about 4:17. In practice. From a push. Unshaved, unrested, and in the middle of holiday training. Yeah, he’s good.

