2017 Swammy Awards: International Male Junior of the Year Kliment Kolesnikov

MALE INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR OF THE YEAR: KLIMENT KOLESNIKOV

The battle for male International Junior Swimmer of the Year was a toss-up coming into December. Both Russian Kliment Kolesnikov and American Michael Andrew had close to double-digit World Junior Record swims. Andrew had 3 individual World Junior titles (50 free, 50 back, 50 fly) plus two more bronze medals from the summer’s championship. Kolesnikov, meanwhile, missed a medal at the senior World Championships by just .08 seconds.

And then December happened. While both swimmers performed well in the month, Kolesnikov had an other-worldly finish to 2017. In the last 6 weeks of the year, he broke at least 12 World Junior Records. He was the top male swimmer at the European Championships with 5 golds and 1 silver medal, and the single-best swim. Then he wrapped it all up nicely with a senior World Record at the year-ending Vladimir Salnikov Swim Cup to put a bow on his award.

