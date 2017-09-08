Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Qin Haiyang’s 200 Breaststroke

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

At China’s National Games this week, Qin Haiyang broke his own world junior and Chinese national records in the 200 breast, dropping all the way down to a 2:07.35.

That’s a huge time drop for Qin, who was 2:08.71 to set both records back in April, at China’s national championship meet.

Qin also moves to #8 all-time in the event, and just three tenths of a second out of second place. The top all-time performers list is tightly clustered around 2:07.0, and is also fairly dominated by Asian countries – 4 of the top 8 performers all-time come from the continent of Asia, though Qin is the first Chinese swimmer to crack the list.

Here’s a look at the top all-time swimmers in the event:

Top Performers All-Time: Men’s 200 Breast

Fastest Performers Ever 1 Ippei Watanabe 2:06.67 2 Akihiro Yamaguchi 2:07.01 3 Josh Prenot 2:07.17 4 Yasuhiro Koseki 2:07.18 5 Daniel Gyurta 2:07.23 6 Ross Murdoch 2:07.30 7 Christian Sprenger 2:07.31 8 Qin Haiyang 2:07.35 9 Kevin Cordes 2:07.41 10 Eric Shanteau 2:07.42

Qin’s time was .04 outside of the top 10 performances all-time. He now owns two junior world records, also carrying the 200 IM.

