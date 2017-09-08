ECU Teams Cleared To Resume Activities After Investigations

The East Carolina University men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs have been cleared to resume training and competition with no team disciplinary actions after investigations into hazing allegations.

The swimming programs found themselves under internal investigation last week over an alleged incident involving freshman and transfer athletes. While the investigations were ongoing, all team activities were put “on hold” until the situation was cleared up.

The school told SwimSwam this week that after investigations by both the ECU Office of Student Rights and the ECU Police Department, the teams have been cleared to resume activities, and that the programs as a whole will not be punished. No official charges will be filed. The school’s release did note that individual athletes could still be subject to punishment if the Office of Student Rights finds them in violation of the school’s student code of conduct.

The full ECU release is below:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the ECU Police Department have concluded its respective investigations of the Pirate swimming and diving program following a reported incident on August 25 and determined there will be no team disciplinary action taken or charges filed.

The Department of Athletics, which immediately withheld both men’s and women’s squads from all team activities to protect the integrity of the investigation after being made aware of the incident, was informed of the inquest results by both entities Thursday.

While the teams have been allowed to resume practice and team activities, the OSRR could make recommendations based on its findings for individual student-athletes who may be found in violation of the school’s student code of conduct.

The ECU Student Code of Conduct, which governs students’ on- and off-campus conduct, is administered by the OSSR. The Office is also engaged in campus education on various issues, such as academic integrity, citizenship development and conflict resolution.