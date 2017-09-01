ECU Programs Under Internal Investigation For Alleged Hazing Incident

The men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs at East Carolina University are currently under investigation for an alleged hazing incident involving newcomers to the team last week.

Local NBC affiliate WITN reports that all team activities are suspended while the school investigates the matter. The school’s sports information director confirmed to WITN that there was an investigation ongoing, saying that all team activities are “on hold” until the investigation has been completed.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday, August 25th and involved “freshman and transfer athletes,” according to the NBC affiliate’s report.

Hazing concerns have put a number of collegiate swimming & diving programs in hot water recently. Dartmouth put its women’s team on probation over the summer, cancelling three fall meets as well as the team’s winter break training trip, in response to allegations that the first-year team members were told to “create and present a sexualized PowerPoint presentation” for their teammates during the 2016 winter training trip.

Division II Drury head coach Brian Reynolds was forced to “step back” from his coaching duties after allegations of hazing by a former swimmer. And it was more than two years ago that Western Kentucky suspended its swimming & diving programs entirely for five years (and fired its entire coaching staff) in response to hazing allegations.