Bob Bowman and GoSwim Preview 2018 Swim Camps (Video)

This week at ASCA, Glenn Mills, founder of GoSwim, and Bob Bowman of MP and Sun Devil Swim Camps, talked with Swimswam about their 2018 swim camps, and how they are going to be completely different from your run of the mill camp.

Powered by MP and GoSwim, the Bob Bowman Sun Devil Swim Camps 2018 will not only give your swimmer feedback at the camp, but will involve the swimmers coach during and after the camp. This gives the coach access to what the swimmer is learning so they can return home and incorporate what they learned into their daily routine instead of just forgetting it. Full details are still yet to come, and will be fully revealed September 18, 2017 according to the camps website.