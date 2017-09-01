Indiana’s Ray Looze Named ASCA Coach of the Year

Indiana Hoosier head coach Ray Looze was named Coach of the Year by the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA). Indiana University has listed the award on its swimming & diving team page.

It’s the first time Looze has been awarded the ASCA honor. Last year’s award went to Cal’s Dave Durden, and the previous three years awards were won by Bruce Gemmell, NCAP club coach and age group coach of Katie Ledecky.

Looze put for swimmers onto the U.S. World Championships team this summer, headed by world champ and world record-breaker Lilly King. King won gold in both the 50 and 100 breaststrokes in Budapest, breaking world records in both.

Indiana also had Cody Miller, Blake Pieroni and Zane Grothe competing for Team USA at the World Championships. Miller won gold from his prelims leg on the 4×100 medley relay, Pieroni gold from a finals swim on the 4×100 free relay, and Grothe bronze with his finals swim on the 4×200 free relay.

The ASCA has given out its Coach of the Year award every year since 1961, when another Indiana Hoosier won the award – the legendary James ‘Doc’ Counsilman, who coached the IU teams from 1957 to 1990.