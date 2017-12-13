Kolesnikov Knocks Down Two World Junior Records at Euro SC Champs

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

December, 13th to 17th

Copenhagen, Denmark

Short Course Meters (25m)

Russian teenager Kliment Kolesnikov set new World Junior records in two different events at the 2017 European SC Championships tonight in Copenhagen.

Keep in mind that when FINA established World Jr records in SCM, they set benchmark standards that swimmers needed to beat in order to set the initial record. Therefore, Kolesnikov’s the first person to officially set records in the 50 free and 200 back.

In the 200 back, Kolesnikov swam a 1:48.02, beating out defending champion Radoslaw Kawecki of Poland (1:48.46). That cleared the benchmark of 1:48.86 by over eight tenths. Kolesnikov is now the fastest competitor in the 2017-18 season in this event.

Kolesnikov then led off the Russian 4×50 free relay, which went on to win gold, going 21.24 to clear the 21.32 standard by eight hundredths.

Kolesnikov holds the 100m and 200m WJRs in long course, and he broke Kacper Stokowski‘s SCM WJRs at the Russian SC Champs in November, but those records have yet to be officially ratified by FINA. Kolesnikov turned 17 this summer.