Kolesnikov Knocks Down Two World Junior Records at Euro SC Champs

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Russian teenager Kliment Kolesnikov set new World Junior records in two different events at the 2017 European SC Championships tonight in Copenhagen.

Keep in mind that when FINA established World Jr records in SCM, they set benchmark standards that swimmers needed to beat in order to set the initial record. Therefore, Kolesnikov’s the first person to officially set records in the 50 free and 200 back.

In the 200 back, Kolesnikov swam a 1:48.02, beating out defending champion Radoslaw Kawecki of Poland (1:48.46). That cleared the benchmark of 1:48.86 by over eight tenths. Kolesnikov is now the fastest competitor in the 2017-18 season in this event.

2017-2018 SCM MEN 200 BACK

RadoslawPOL
KAWECKI
08/06
1.49.11
1Masaki
KANEKO		JPN1.49.1111/14
3Christian
DIENER		GER1.49.3011/22
4Danas
RAPSYS		LTU1.49.6411/14
5Ryosuke
IRIE		JPN1.49.9511/14
View Top 26»

Kolesnikov then led off the Russian 4×50 free relay, which went on to win gold, going 21.24 to clear the 21.32 standard by eight hundredths.

Kolesnikov holds the 100m and 200m WJRs in long course, and he broke Kacper Stokowski‘s SCM WJRs at the Russian SC Champs in November, but those records have yet to be officially ratified by FINA. Kolesnikov turned 17 this summer.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Kolesnikov Knocks Down Two World Junior Records at Euro SC Champs"

Emanuele

The next big thing. Without injuries, Tokyo will be his playground.

1 hour 4 minutes ago
1 hour 4 minutes ago
