Scozzoli Lowers 50 Breast European and Meet Record at Euro Champs

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

December, 13th to 17th

Copenhagen, Denmark

25m

Despite the breaststroke having been ruled by Adam Peaty the last few years, two other swimmers stole the show today in Copenhagen.

This morning, Italy’s Fabio Scozzoli popped a 25.90 to set a new meet record in the prelims.

In the semifinals tonight, it was Russia’s Kirill Prigoda who finished on top, going 25.72 to set new European and meet records, actually tying Scozzoli’s 25.72 European record from 2013. Scozzoli himself was just behind in 25.74, with Peaty third at 25.81– all three of them were under Scozzoli’s morning mark.

In the final, Scozzoli proved to be the quickest competitor, knocking off another tenth to hit the wall at 25.62. That went by the old European and meet record, securing the gold medal for the Italian. Prigoda was not far behind, touching the wall at 25.68. Peaty, meanwhile, settled for bronze with a time of 25.70, still faster than his prelims and semifinals times, but not quite enough to upstage Scozzoli and Prigoda.