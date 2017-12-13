Nicolo Martinenghi Skates By Michael Andrew’s 50 Breast WJR

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

December, 13th to 17th

Copenhagen, Denmark

25m

Tonight in Copenhagen, Italian Nicolo Martinenghi hit a new World Junior Record in the 50m breast.

During the semifinals, Martinenghi swam a time of 26.31 to finish 4th in the first heat of the semis. That snuck by the World Junior Record held by American Michael Andrew, a 26.39 done at the 2016 World SC Championships in Windsor. Martinenghi went on to the final, where he would touch 8th in 26.48.

Martinenghi already held the European Junior record going into the semis with his 26.43 from the prelims, which was faster than his previous best coming into the meet of 26.60.

Martinenghi, who turned 18 in August, holds World Junior Records in the long course versions of the 50 and 100 breast. He’s coming off of a hot summer, where he won golds at the 2017 World Junior Championships in the 50 and 100 breast, and was just off of the podium with a 4th place finish in the 200 breast.

Martinenghi is entered in the 100 breast and 200 breast later this week in Copenhagen. He is seeded 18th in the 200 and 13th in the 100.