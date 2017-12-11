While I love 50m free, the 100m is crucial, the discipline that delivers hardware in the most exciting races of the Olympic Games–the 4×100 freestyle and medley relays.
Nathan Adrian has won gold in the last three Olympic Games. He has 32 international medals, 20 of them gold. He’s been incredibly consistent, especially in the blue ribbon event, the 100 meter freestyle.
Focusing on 100m free in U.S. swimming history, how does Adrian compare to sprinting greats like Matt Biondi and Gary Hall Jr.? Biondi (11 Olympic medals) and Hall (10 Olympic medals) tops Nathan (8 Olympic medals) on medal count, but, in my opinion, Nathan’s been more consistent in the 100m free. It’s that third trip to the Olympic stage where Adrian has the edge, getting on the podium and playing a big role on the relays.
Is Adrian the most consistent 100-man in U.S. history? What do you think?
Is the comparison even fair? Biondi suffered from a lack of NGB financial support during his era.
Should Jason Lezak be on the list? He made the Olympic podium once in the 100m free, winning bronze, but he was a factor on relays across 2000, 04′, ’08 and ’12, and, of course, his ’08 anchor is the greatest swim of all-time. Maybe Lezak is the most consistent 100-man in U.S. history.
I’m Team Adrian, but I think a lot readers will challenge my argument.
Lastly, Caeleb Dressel? Does anyone want to look into the crystal ball on this guy? Where’s he going to be by 2024? I only ask for fun because I did not predict his 2017 Worlds performance.
This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com.
10 Comments on "Is Nathan Adrian The Most Consistent 100m Sprinter in U.S. History? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com"
Consistent, nearly to a fault. He can’t seem to crack that 47.7-47.8 barrier, no matter what he goes in-season and whether or not he focuses on the 50m free, which was opposite of what he had done this summer. I think it would just be more beneficial to focus on that 50, since the empirical evidence shows that the 100 time is generally static regardless of approach.
47.52 in 2012 for gold…
Still, as these sprint guys get older, the 50 becomes their event, and Adrian has a 50 gear. It’s so hard to be successful at the 50 and the 100. Adrian understands the 100…knows a solid 47 will always deliver for relays. That matters.
Via Wikipedia at worlds and olympics
*=flat start on relay or individual
2009 46.79, 47.2, 48.1*
2011 47.6, 47.4, 48.0*
2012 47.9*, 47.52*, 47.4
2013. 47.9*, 47.8*, 46.7
2015 47.4, 47.29, 48.3*
2016 46.97, 46.7, 47.8*
2017 47.0, 47.2, 47.49, 47.78*
9 flat start swims all between 47.5 and 48.3
13 relay swims all between 46.7 and 47.6
That pretty damn consistent over 8 years. I’m not sure you’d call any of those swims disappointing either. He’s not one of those guys that pops a massive relay swim in night one and then fails to final in the individual or never comes close to it again.
Yes, correct!
Agree that Nathan is the most consistent, though I’m often a bit underwhelmed by his times. Dressel’s definitely the best male swimmer in the world and I think he will be for quite a while. Lezak wins most consistent relay swimmer.