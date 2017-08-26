Michael Andrew Ties Two, Breaks Another World Jr Record on Saturday

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michael Andrew has broken one World Junior Record and tied two more on day 4 of the 2017 World Junior Championships.

His record haul began in the men’s 50 backstroke, where he won gold and tied his own World Junior and World Junior Championship records with a 24.63.

Then, in the 50 fly semi-finals, Andrew swam a 23.27. That broke the old World Junior Record of 23.39, done by China’s Li Zhuhao in 2015. The swim also broke his own Championship Record of 23.48 done during the prelims session. The time also moves Andrew up to 11th in the world this season.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 50 Fly

NicholasBRA
SANTOS
05/05
22.61
2Henrique
MARTINS		BRA22.7005/26
3Benjamin
PROUD		GBR22.7507/24
4Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA22.7607/23
5Andrii
GOVOROV		UKR22.7707/23
6Joseph
SCHOOLING		SIN22.9307/23
7Cesar
CIELO		BRA23.2205/05
8Oleg
KOSTIN		RUS23.2407/01
9Tim
PHILLIPS		USA23.2507/23
10Cullen
JONES		USA23.2606/28
View Top 26»

In Andrew’s third swim of the session, 31 minutes after his first, he won the 50 free in 21.75. That exactly equaled his World Junior Record and Meet Record from Friday’s semi-finals.

So far at this meet, he’s now broken the World Junior Records in the 50 back, 50 fly, and 50 free (twice).

Andrew’s first two finals resulted in a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke, his best event, and an 8th-place finish in the 200 IM – more than 8 seconds slower than his previous best time. Since that session, however, as Andrew has moved into the sprint portion of his schedule, he’s been all ove his best times. If he breaks the World Junior Record in the 50 breaststroke later in the meet, he will have swept the records for the 50 meter races. There, he’s the second seed behind Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi, who happens to be the current World Junior Record holder in 26.97.

Andrew’s training methodology, known as USRPT, is designed to replicate specific top times over and over again – which he’s now done in both the 50 back and 50 free.

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Michael Andrew Ties Two, Breaks Another World Jr Record on Saturday"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Swimmmer

Dig it! US is going to need him to stretch some of those JWRs out to 100m this quad.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 1 minute ago
Sccoach

Lol 50’s. Am I right swimswam?! Kiddie events

Vote Up4-9Vote Down Reply
58 minutes 6 seconds ago
Steve Nolan

Doing literally no research, I’mma guess the average age of the swimmers in 50s at this last WC meet was hella older than the average in the 100s or 200s.

Fifties – they’re for MEN.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes 18 seconds ago
GARYP

I bet the kid would crush you in any event, any distance.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 15 seconds ago
