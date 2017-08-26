Michael Andrew Ties Two, Breaks Another World Jr Record on Saturday

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michael Andrew has broken one World Junior Record and tied two more on day 4 of the 2017 World Junior Championships.

His record haul began in the men’s 50 backstroke, where he won gold and tied his own World Junior and World Junior Championship records with a 24.63.

Then, in the 50 fly semi-finals, Andrew swam a 23.27. That broke the old World Junior Record of 23.39, done by China’s Li Zhuhao in 2015. The swim also broke his own Championship Record of 23.48 done during the prelims session. The time also moves Andrew up to 11th in the world this season.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 50 Fly Nicholas BRA

SANTOS 2 Henrique

MARTINS BRA 22.70 3 Benjamin

PROUD GBR 22.75 4 Caeleb

DRESSEL USA 22.76 5 Andrii

GOVOROV UKR 22.77 6 Joseph

SCHOOLING SIN 22.93 7 Cesar

CIELO BRA 23.22 8 Oleg

KOSTIN RUS 23.24 9 Tim

PHILLIPS USA 23.25 10 Cullen

JONES USA 23.26 View Top 26»

In Andrew’s third swim of the session, 31 minutes after his first, he won the 50 free in 21.75. That exactly equaled his World Junior Record and Meet Record from Friday’s semi-finals.

So far at this meet, he’s now broken the World Junior Records in the 50 back, 50 fly, and 50 free (twice).

Andrew’s first two finals resulted in a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke, his best event, and an 8th-place finish in the 200 IM – more than 8 seconds slower than his previous best time. Since that session, however, as Andrew has moved into the sprint portion of his schedule, he’s been all ove his best times. If he breaks the World Junior Record in the 50 breaststroke later in the meet, he will have swept the records for the 50 meter races. There, he’s the second seed behind Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi, who happens to be the current World Junior Record holder in 26.97.

Andrew’s training methodology, known as USRPT, is designed to replicate specific top times over and over again – which he’s now done in both the 50 back and 50 free.