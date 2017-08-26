Michael Andrew Ties Two, Breaks Another World Jr Record on Saturday

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
- Meet Central
- Meet info
- Schedule
- Entries book
- Omega results
- TV/Webcast schedule (USA)
- Live stream NBC Sports
- Live stream FINA (Heats and finals, for subscribers only. Not available in USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, China)
- Live stream FINA YouTube (Heats only, free of charge)
Michael Andrew has broken one World Junior Record and tied two more on day 4 of the 2017 World Junior Championships.
His record haul began in the men’s 50 backstroke, where he won gold and tied his own World Junior and World Junior Championship records with a 24.63.
Then, in the 50 fly semi-finals, Andrew swam a 23.27. That broke the old World Junior Record of 23.39, done by China’s Li Zhuhao in 2015. The swim also broke his own Championship Record of 23.48 done during the prelims session. The time also moves Andrew up to 11th in the world this season.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 50 Fly
SANTOS
22.61
|2
|Henrique
MARTINS
|BRA
|22.70
|05/26
|3
|Benjamin
PROUD
|GBR
|22.75
|07/24
|4
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|22.76
|07/23
|5
|Andrii
GOVOROV
|UKR
|22.77
|07/23
|6
|Joseph
SCHOOLING
|SIN
|22.93
|07/23
|7
|Cesar
CIELO
|BRA
|23.22
|05/05
|8
|Oleg
KOSTIN
|RUS
|23.24
|07/01
|9
|Tim
PHILLIPS
|USA
|23.25
|07/23
|10
|Cullen
JONES
|USA
|23.26
|06/28
In Andrew’s third swim of the session, 31 minutes after his first, he won the 50 free in 21.75. That exactly equaled his World Junior Record and Meet Record from Friday’s semi-finals.
So far at this meet, he’s now broken the World Junior Records in the 50 back, 50 fly, and 50 free (twice).
Andrew’s first two finals resulted in a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke, his best event, and an 8th-place finish in the 200 IM – more than 8 seconds slower than his previous best time. Since that session, however, as Andrew has moved into the sprint portion of his schedule, he’s been all ove his best times. If he breaks the World Junior Record in the 50 breaststroke later in the meet, he will have swept the records for the 50 meter races. There, he’s the second seed behind Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi, who happens to be the current World Junior Record holder in 26.97.
Andrew’s training methodology, known as USRPT, is designed to replicate specific top times over and over again – which he’s now done in both the 50 back and 50 free.
Dig it! US is going to need him to stretch some of those JWRs out to 100m this quad.
Lol 50’s. Am I right swimswam?! Kiddie events
Doing literally no research, I’mma guess the average age of the swimmers in 50s at this last WC meet was hella older than the average in the 100s or 200s.
Fifties – they’re for MEN.
I bet the kid would crush you in any event, any distance.