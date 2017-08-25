Andrew Hits 21.75 50 Free To Smash Another Junior World Record

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Not too long after shattering the junior world record in the 50 back in a time of 24.63, Michael Andrew was back at it in the 50 free blazing his way to his second record of the morning in a time of 21.75.

That swim breaks the previous mark of 22.00, set by China’s Yu Hexin back in 2014, and also lowers the meet record of 22.11 set by Australia’s Luke Percy in 2013. Now the first 18-and-under swimmer under 22 seconds, Andrew is in good shape to improve on his silver medal performance from 2015 where Kyle Chalmers won gold.

His previous best time sat just above Yu’s old record at 22.03, done at the U.S. World Championship Trials earlier in the summer.

Of course pressure and many other variables play into a race like the 50 free, but looking at results from earlier in the summer, that time would’ve made an impact on the world stage. 21.75 would’ve been fast enough to qualify for the American World Championship team in the event, as Nathan Adrian was 2nd at Trials in 21.87, and also would’ve squeaked into the top-8 at the World Championships.

After winning bronze in the 100 breaststroke on day 2, Andrew will contest semi-finals in the 50 back and 50 free tonight before shooting for double gold tomorrow. He leads the 50 free field by 0.59 and the 50 back field by a whopping 0.86.