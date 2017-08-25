2017 SEA Games: Malaysian Swimmers Hit With Food Poisoning

2017 SEA GAMES

The men’s 200m freestyle event within the 2017 SEA Games took place on Wednesday, August 23rd, but one swimmer wasn’t able to compete due to a bout of food poisoning affecting over a dozen Malaysian athletes.

With no dedicated Games Village for the SEA Games, athletes from around the participating nations, including Daniel Bego, are housed in hotels throughout Kuala Lumpur during the competition. Bego was one of 16 Malaysian athletes across swimming and the sport of pentanque that reportedly came down with food poisoning attributed to contaminated broccoli served at their particular hotel.

SEA Games Federation President Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar said organizers are aware of the situation and told the press, “We were told that all relevant agencies have been alerted and are looking into the matter. The hotel’s management has agreed to be more careful and view it as an isolated case.” (The Star)

Bego withdrew from the 200m freestyle and wasn’t able to compete on Malaysia’s 4x200m freestyle relay. Of the affected athletes, just one required further treatment, while the others are recovering or have recovered.