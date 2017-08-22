2017 SEA Games: Schooling Strikes Again, Vien Nguyen Takes 2 Golds

2017 SEA GAMES

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling was back in the pool winning hardware today in Kuala Lumpur, teaming up with his countrymen to take gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Schooling was joined by Darren Lim, Danny Yeo and Quah Zheng Wen to clock a collective time of 3:18.75 to top the podium in a new Games and Singaporean national record. The previous record stood at 3:19.59.

Immediately after the race, Schooling stated, “It’s a great feeling. I just tried to do my best for the team, tried to get them ahead. These guys did the bulk of the work, so a huge kudos to them. I’m glad we could get a new record and win.” The 100m butterfly gold medalist from Rio already won the men’s 50m butterfly event last night in Malaysia. Note: Individual relay splits for the field were not available as of original publishing.

Vietnam’s Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên doubled up on her 100m backstroke victory from last night with a win in the 200m distance during tonight’s finals. Nguyễn won tonight’s 200m back by a margin of just under 5 seconds as the 20-year-old notched a gold medal-winning time of 2:13.64 to easily top the podium. Tonight’s outing marks the Vietnamese athlete’s 3rd consecutive gold in the event.

Nguyễn wasn’t done collecting medals on the night, however, as another gold came her way in the women’s 400m freestyle event at the end of the night. Touching in 4:10.96, Nguyễn added a 3rd gold to her 2017 haul. The next closest swimmer in the 400m free event was Thailand’s Ammiga Himathongkom, who improved upon her bronze from 2015 with a silver tonight in 4:15.54.

Thailand’s individual gold medal came in the form of Nuttapong Ketin, who was able to hang on and charge to the wall ahead of the 2015 champion and teammate Radomyos Matjiur in the men’s 200m breaststroke. Ketin got his hand on the wall first in 2:14.35, while Matjiur was next in line with his silver medal-garnering 2:14.96. Malaysia’s Daniel Lim earned bronze in the 200m breaststroke race tonight in 2:15.77. Of note, Ketin had tested positive for Clenbuterol in May of 2015 and wasn’t able to participate in that year’s edition of the SEA Games.

Impressive racing was seen from Singapore’s Roanne Ho, the national record holder who suffered a collapsed lung in January of 2016, only to then suffer from a shoulder injury last summer. Ho was back in the pool tonight, however, collecting her 2nd consecutive 50m breaststroke title, lowering the GAmes and Singaporean national record in the process.

Ho touched in 31.29 to beat her previous mark of 31.45 to represent one of only two swimmers under 32 seconds in the race. Malayisa’s Phee Jinq En was 2nd in 31.54, while Singapore’s Samantha Yeo earned bronze in 32.17.

Of tonight’s victory, Ho said, “It is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me in my life. This time last year I wasn’t even swimming. To be here a year later, winning gold for my country, it’s just unbelievable.”

Finally, with Schooling focusing just on sprints at this year’s SEA Games, his countryman Quah Zheng Wen took full advantage in the men’s 200m butterfly event, winning comfortably in the only sub-2 minute time of the field. Zheng Wen touched in 1:57.95, with the next closest competitor Tia’a Faang Der of Malaysia earning a time of 2:01.04 for silver, just 02 ahead of Thailand’s Navaphat Wongcharoen who touched in 2:01.06.

The swimming-only medal table, which includes both pool and open water events, now appears as follows through day 2. Singapore made the greatest gold medal movement tonight, courtesy of the men’s 4x100m free relay, Roanne Ho‘s 50m breaststroke win and Quah Zheng Wen‘s victory in the men’s 200m butterfly.