2017 SEA Games Day 1: Schooling Takes 50 Fly, Quah Jing Wen Wins Twice

2017 SEA GAMES

All eyes were on 22-year-old Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling tonight at the National Aquatic Centre at Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on day 1 of the 29th Southeast Asia (SEA) Games. The reigning 100m butterfly gold medalist from Rio got the job done tonight in the 50m butterfly event, racing to a new Games record time of 23.06 to win by more than a body length.

Although his time was a tad slower than his own 22.95 Asian Record set last month at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Schooling’s result tonight was enough to overtake his own SEA Games Record of 23.49 set at the 2015 edition of the meet.

16-year-old Quah Jing Wen, also of Singapore, earned her first swimming gold medal in Kuala Lumpur, topping the podium in the women’s 200m butterfly race. Clocking a time of 2:12.03 for the win, the teen eclipsed the previous Singaporean national record of 2:12.63 held by Tao Li since way back at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Finishing in silver tonight in the women’s 200m butterfly was Le Thi My Thao of Vietnam, who touched in 2:14.52 and Thailand’s Kittiya Patarawadee, who finished in 2:15.05 for bronze.

Jing Wen had more work to do, as she also raced as a member of Singapore’s gold medal-winning women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Joined by her sister Quah Ting Wen and teammates Amanda Lim and Natasha Ong, the foursome registered a final time of 3:44.38 to set a new National and Games record en route to gold. They comfortably overtook the old mark of 3:45.73 set back in 2009.

Making it a family affair, Jing Wen’s brother, Quah Zheng Wen, who competes for the University of Cal stateside, raced in the 50m backstroke final tonight. He settled for silver in a time of 25.39 behind Indonesia’s Gede Siman Sudartawa who won the event in a Games Record-setting time of 25.20. Le Nguyen Paul of Vietnam was the bronze medalist in the race, touching in 25.92.

Malaysian standout Welson Sim did the home crowd proud by winning the men’s 400m freestyle on night 1. Sim registered a winning time of 3:50.26 to take the gold ahead of 2nd place finisher Aflah Fadlan Prawira of Indonesia, who finished in 3:54.15 for silver. 20-year-old Sim was just off his own personal best and Malaysian national record of 3:49.48 notched at the Mare Nostrom Monaco stop earlier this season.

Finally in the women’s 100m backstroke, Vietnamese swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên made it happen with a winning time of 1:01.89, a new Games record. Her time tonight marks the first occasion she’s ever dipped under the 1:02 threshold in the event.

Through Day 1 in Kuala Lumpur, the overall medal table containing all sports reveals Malaysia in the lead with 24 gold medals in total, while Singapore is 2nd with 13 golds and Vietnam is 3rd with 8 gold medals.

Rank NOC Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Malaysia (MAS)* 24 19 15 58 2 Singapore (SGP) 13 13 11 37 3 Vietnam (VIE) 8 5 9 22 4 Indonesia (INA) 7 10 15 32 5 Thailand (THA) 6 8 10 24

The medal table below includes ONLY the open water and pool swimming events through August 21st: