2017 SEA Games: Schooling Perfect 6-for-6, Quah Siblings Deliver

2017 SEA GAMES

Swimming at the 2017 Southeast Asia (SEA) Games concluded tonight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but not before the nation of Singapore topped the overall aquatic medal count in historic fashion. Aided by top guns Joseph Schooling and the Quah siblings of Zheng Wen, Ting Wen and Jing Wen, Singapore collected a total of 46 gold medals as a team, surpassing their previous best-ever medal haul at an ‘away’ SEA Games of 43 back in 2007.

It was fitting that Olympic champion Schooling was a part of the 46th and final medal tonight, as the men’s 4x100m medley relay rocked a new Games and Singaporean national record-setting time of 3:37.46 to close out the meet. Teamed up with Zheng Wen, Darren Lim and Lionel Khoo, this relay medal marked Schooling’s 6th gold of this year’s Games, giving him a perfect 6-for-6 record in wins. As part of the relay, Zheng Wen also earned an incredible 6 golds, as well as a silver in the 50m backstroke.

Sisters Quah Jing Wen and Quah Ting Wen were also on the podium today, with a 1-3 finish in the 100m butterfly event. Jing Wen took the top prize in a time of 59.38, the only sub-minute outing of the field, while sister Ting Wen captured bronze in 1:00.69. Splitting the Singaporean sisters was Thai athlete and Texas A&M swimmer Kornkarnjana Sapianchai who earned silver in 1:00.45.

Ting Wen was also in action in the women’s 50m freestyle, where she clocked a time of 25.46 to take silver. That brought her individual total to 7 medals in all, including a trio of golds in the 100 free, 50 fly and 4×200 free relay on the same night.

Winning the women’s 50m free tonight, however, was Singapore’s Amanda Lim, who notched her best time since 2009. The 24-year-old touched in 25.41 to win the event .05 ahead of Ting Wen. With the victory, Lim earned her 5th consecutive SEA Games gold in this event.

Additional winners on the day include Vietnam’s Nguyen Huy Hoang with a victory in the 1500m freestyle. He earned a mark of 15:20.10 to register a new Games Record time.

Teammate Nguyen Thi Anh Vien grabbed her 10th medal of the Games with a gold in the 200m freestyle. Notching a time of 1:59.24, Vien Nguyen brought her historic Games to conclusion, one in which she earned gold across the 200/400/800 freestyle, the 50/100/200 backstroke and the 200IM/400IM events, as well as silver in the 100 free and 200 breast.

Indonesia’s Indra Gunawan took the 50m breaststroke in a time of 28.25 to put his nation on the board tonight.