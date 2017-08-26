2017 World Junior Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

Day 4 prelims at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis will feature six events: women’s 50 back (7 heats), men’s 50 fly (10 heats), women’s 400 free (7 heats), men’s 200 breast (7 heats), women’s 200 IM (8 heats), and men’s 4×200 free relay (2 heats).

It will be the first time we see USA’s Alex Walsh, who is top seed in the 200 IM, the only event in which she is entered. Americans Daniel Roy and Reece Whitley will aim for Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook in the men’s 200 breast. Hungary’s Anja Kesely is seeded 3.5 seconds faster than the rest of the field in the 400 free. USA’s Michael Andrew is top seed in the men’s 50 fly by three-tenths. And the most competitive race might be the women’s 50 back, where RUS’s Polina Egorova comes in with the top time, but will see a handful of challengers, including USA’s Regan Smith who has already won the 100 and 200 backstrokes.

Saturday, 26 August 2017

Women’s 50m Backstroke – heats

WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016

Meet: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015

Jade Hannah, CAN 28.24 Regan Smith, USA 28.43 Natsumi Sakai, JPN 28.44 Cassie Wild, GBR / Polina Egorova, RUS 28.45 – Grace Ariola, USA 28.55 Julie Kepp Jensen, DEN 38.76 Anna Maine, GBR 28.77 Tania Quaglieri, ITA 28.96 Mariella Venter, RSA 29.25 Victoria Bierre, DEN 29.29 Fernanda Goeij, BRA 29.42 Yang Yifan, CHN 29.48 Tatiana Salcutan, MDA 29.56 Anastasiya Shkurdai, BLR 29.57 Matilda Wangoma, AUS 29.58

The first swimmer to break the 30 second mark was Tatiana Salcutan (MDA) in the last heat before the circle seeds, with 29.56. The three middle lanes of the next heat finished half a body length ahead of the field, led by CAN’s Jade Hannah with 28.24. USA’s Grace Ariola was second in the heat in 28.55, while Julie Kepp Jensen of DEN took third in 28.76.

Regan Smith won the penultimate heat in 28.43, a drop of 3/10. Natsumi Sakai of JPN was second by 1/100 in 28.44, and GBR’s Anna Maine placed third in 28.77.

The final heat produced a tie from RUS’s Polina Egorova and GBR’s Cassie Wild, both of whom stopped the clock at 28.45. Tania Quaglieri of ITA touched third in 28.96.

Men’s 50m Butterfly – heats

WJR: 23.28, Evgeny Sedov (RUS), 2014

Meet: 23.61, Daniel Bell (NZL), 2008

Michael Andrew, USA 23.48 Andrei Minakov, RUS 23.94 Adilbek Mussin KAZ 23.96 Luca Nik Armbruster, GER 24.05 Alberto Razzetti, ITA 24.26 Abdelrahman Sameh EGY 24.28 Shen Jihao CHN 24.33 Umitcan Gures, TUR 24.37 Kregor Zirk, EST 24.39 Egor Kuimov, RUS 24.40 Kristof Milak, HUN 24.41 Jacob Peters, GBR 24.50 Jordan Brunt, AUS 24.59 Shinnosuke Ishikawa, JPN 24.73 Jan Eric Friese, GER 24.78 Kamil Kazmierczak, POL 24.88

JPN’s Shinnosuke Iskikawa dropped the first sub-25 in heat 7 of 10, touching just ahead of Jawad Syoud of ALG (25.07). EGY’s Abdelrahman Sameh won the first circle-seed in 24.28, edging EST’s Kregor Zirk (24.39), RUS’s Egor Kuimov (24.40), and HUN’s Kristof Milak (24.41).

Andrei Minakov of RUS cracked a 23.94 to win the penultimate heat over Alberto Razzetti of ITA (24.26) and Shen Jiahao of CHN (24.33). Michael Andrew of USA finished the session with a new Championship Record of 23.48, knocking .15 off the 2008 mark set by Daniel Bell of New Zealand. Second was Adilbek Mussin of KAS in 23.96, then Luca Nik Armbruster of GER (24.05).

Women’s 400m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Meet: 4:06.17, Tasmin Cook (AUS), 2015

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – heats

WJR: 2:08.71, Qin Haiyang, 2017

Meet: 2:10.19, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – heats

WJR: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Meet: 2:11.03, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats