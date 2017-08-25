2017 World Junior Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We roll on with day 3 prelims at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis, with seven events on the docket this morning.

We’ll have preliminary heats in the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 back, the mixed 400 free relay, and then we’ll finish off with the early heats of the men’s 800 free. The top seeded heat will swim with finals tonight.

Women’s 50 Fly Prelims

Anastasiya Shkurdai of Belarus exploded in the first circle-seeded heat of the women’s 50 fly, winning by nearly a full second in 26.36 to post the top time of the morning.

Canada’s Rebecca Smith won the next heat in 26.56, topping Japan’s Sayuki Ouchi (26.74) and Germany’s Maya Tobehn (27.19).

Defending champion and junior world record holder Rikako Ikee claimed the 9th and final heat in 26.39, out-touching Sweden’s Sara Junevik (26.41) as the two of them head into the semis 2nd and 3rd behind Shkurdai.

Last night’s 100 back gold medalist Regan Smith won the last non-circle-seeded heat in 27.47, which ultimately advances her to the semis in a tie for 13th. Canada’s Mabel Zavaros, who was 4th in the 200 fly, and Great Britain’s Emily Large, who won gold in that race, round out the semi-finalists in 15th and 16th.

Men’s 50 Back Prelims

Michael Andrew rebounded well after a tough double last night, destroying the field in the men’s 50 back to lower the junior world record by over three tenths in 24.63. The record previously stood at 24.94 from Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov, and Andrew’s previous best was just off of that at 24.96 from U.S. World Trials in June. Andrew also broke his own meet record of 25.13 set in 2015.

Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez, who won the 100 back, took 2nd in Andrew’s heat nearly nine tenths back in 25.49, but it was good for 2nd overall.

Poland’s Kacper Stokowski (25.54) and Ireland’s Conor Ferguson (25.61) won the other two circle-seeded heats to move on in 3rd and 4th. Ferguson won silver in that 100 back, and bronze medalist Daniel Martin followed them in 5th at 25.75.

Kamil Kazmierczak of Poland and Nicholas Pyle of Great Britain also broke 26 seconds for 6th and 7th, and American Nicolas Albiero was 8th in 26.16 after swimming three races last night.

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014

CR: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Start list W100breast

The top four finishers in the 50 breast last night assumed the top-4 spots again this morning in the 100m event, led by Ireland’s Mona McSharry in 1:07.79 from the final heat. The 50m bronze medalist was joined by the silver medalist, Faith Knelson of Canada, as Knelson touched in 1:08.35 for 4th overall.

Zoe Bartel won heat 6 for the 2nd spot in 1:07.98, and last night’s gold medalist Emily Weiss came out on top in heat 5 in 1:08.30 for 3rd. The battle for the medals tomorrow night figures to come between these four once again.

Annabel Guye-Johnson of Great Britain, Anastasia Makarova of Russia and Hannah Brunzell of Sweden were the other three swimmers to break 1:10, all coming in at 1:09 to qualify for the semis 5th through 7th.

Ireland’s Niahm Cayne and Belgium’s Anke Geeroms tied for 16th in 1:10.88, and will likely swim off for the last spot in the semis at the end of the session.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

WJR: 22.00, Yu Hexin (CHN), 2014

CR: 22.11, Luke Percy (AUS), 2013

Start list M50free

Michael Andrew, USA, 21.75 Maxime Grousset, FRA, 22.34 Alberto Mestre, VEN, 22.57 Nandor Nemeth, HUN Ruslan Gaziev, CAN, 22.62 Leonardo Deplano, ITA, 22.64 Lewis Burras, GBR, 22.70 Luis Gustavo Borges, BRA, 22.73 Karol Ostrowski, POL, 22.87 Adilbek Mussin, KAZ, 22.93 Hayata Ito, JPN, 22.95 Will Davis, USA, 22.97 Marin Ercegovic, CRO, 23.01 Jordan Brunt, AUS, 23.07 Aleksey Tarasenko, UZB, 23.13 Arsenii Chivilev, RUS / Rodolfo Moreira, BRA, 23.21

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

WJR: 2:06.76, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2017

CR: 2:09.11, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015

Start list W200back

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Prelims

WJR: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015

CR: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015

Start list M4x100free

Men’s 800 Free Timed Final (Early Heats)