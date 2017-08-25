2017 World Junior Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
- Meet Central
- Meet info
- Schedule
- Entries book
- Omega results
- TV/Webcast schedule (USA)
- Live stream NBC Sports
- Live stream FINA (Heats and finals, for subscribers only. Not available in USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, China)
- Live stream FINA YouTube (Heats only, free of charge)
We roll on with day 3 prelims at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis, with seven events on the docket this morning.
We’ll have preliminary heats in the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 back, the mixed 400 free relay, and then we’ll finish off with the early heats of the men’s 800 free. The top seeded heat will swim with finals tonight.
Women’s 50 Fly Prelims
- WJR: 25.50, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2016
- CR: 26.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015
- Start list W50fly
- Anastasiya Shkurdai, BLR, 26.36
- Rikako Ikee, JPN, 26.39
- Sara Junevik, SWE, 26.41
- Rebecca Smith, CAN, 26.56
- Sayuki Ouchi, JPN, 26.74
- Maya Tobehn, GER, 27.19
- Hanna Rosvail, SWE, 27.31
- Aleyna Ozkan, TUR, 27.32
- Anicka Delgado, ECU, 27.34
- Korenlia Fiedkiewicz, POL, 27.35
- Emma Carlton, USA, 27.37
- Anastasiya Kuliashova, BLR, 27.41
- Regan Smith, USA / Angelina Kohler, GER, 27.47
- –
- Mabel Zavaros, CAN, 27.52
- Emily Large, GBR, 27.53
Anastasiya Shkurdai of Belarus exploded in the first circle-seeded heat of the women’s 50 fly, winning by nearly a full second in 26.36 to post the top time of the morning.
Canada’s Rebecca Smith won the next heat in 26.56, topping Japan’s Sayuki Ouchi (26.74) and Germany’s Maya Tobehn (27.19).
Defending champion and junior world record holder Rikako Ikee claimed the 9th and final heat in 26.39, out-touching Sweden’s Sara Junevik (26.41) as the two of them head into the semis 2nd and 3rd behind Shkurdai.
Last night’s 100 back gold medalist Regan Smith won the last non-circle-seeded heat in 27.47, which ultimately advances her to the semis in a tie for 13th. Canada’s Mabel Zavaros, who was 4th in the 200 fly, and Great Britain’s Emily Large, who won gold in that race, round out the semi-finalists in 15th and 16th.
Men’s 50 Back Prelims
WJR: 24.94, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2016 CR: 25.13, Michael Andrew (USA), 2015
- Start list M50back
- Michael Andrew, USA, 24.63
- Hugo Gonzalez, ESP, 25.49
- Kacper Stokowski, POL, 25.54
- Conor Ferguson, IRL, 25.61
- Daniel Martin, ROU, 25.75
- Kamil Kazmierczak, POL, 25.98
- Nicholas Pyle, GBR, 25.99
- Nicolas Albiero, USA, 26.16
- K-Ryls Miatti, FRA, 26.17
- Gleb Karasev, RUS, 26.20
- Pangagiotis Bolanos, GRE, 26.27
- Taj Jones, AUS, 26.31
- Abdellah Ardjoune, ALG, 26.33
- Thomas Ceccon, ITA, 26.35
- Leon MacAlister, AUS, 26.38
- Armin Evert Lelle, EST, 26.41
Michael Andrew rebounded well after a tough double last night, destroying the field in the men’s 50 back to lower the junior world record by over three tenths in 24.63. The record previously stood at 24.94 from Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov, and Andrew’s previous best was just off of that at 24.96 from U.S. World Trials in June. Andrew also broke his own meet record of 25.13 set in 2015.
Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez, who won the 100 back, took 2nd in Andrew’s heat nearly nine tenths back in 25.49, but it was good for 2nd overall.
Poland’s Kacper Stokowski (25.54) and Ireland’s Conor Ferguson (25.61) won the other two circle-seeded heats to move on in 3rd and 4th. Ferguson won silver in that 100 back, and bronze medalist Daniel Martin followed them in 5th at 25.75.
Kamil Kazmierczak of Poland and Nicholas Pyle of Great Britain also broke 26 seconds for 6th and 7th, and American Nicolas Albiero was 8th in 26.16 after swimming three races last night.
Women’s 100 Breast Prelims
- WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014
- CR: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
- Start list W100breast
- Mona McSharry, IRL, 1:07.79
- Zoe Bartel, USA, 1:07.98
- Emily Weiss, USA, 1:08.30
- Faith Knelson, CAN, 1:08.35
- Annabel Guye-Johnson, GBR, 1:09.27
- Anastasia Makarova, RUS, 1:09.40
- Hannah Brunzell, SWE, 1:09.55
- Alena Chekhovskikh, RUS, 1:10.07
- Laia Fernandez, ESP, 1:10.15
- Agne Seleikaite, LTU / Yin Quanxin, CHN, 1:10.58
- –
- Hanim Abrahams, RSA, 1:10.64
- Tina Celik, SLO, 1:10.73
- Weronika Hallmann, POL, 1:10.77
- Nikoletta Paylopoulou, GRE, 1:10.86
- Niahm Cayne, IRL / Anke Geeroms, BEL, 1:10.88
The top four finishers in the 50 breast last night assumed the top-4 spots again this morning in the 100m event, led by Ireland’s Mona McSharry in 1:07.79 from the final heat. The 50m bronze medalist was joined by the silver medalist, Faith Knelson of Canada, as Knelson touched in 1:08.35 for 4th overall.
Zoe Bartel won heat 6 for the 2nd spot in 1:07.98, and last night’s gold medalist Emily Weiss came out on top in heat 5 in 1:08.30 for 3rd. The battle for the medals tomorrow night figures to come between these four once again.
Annabel Guye-Johnson of Great Britain, Anastasia Makarova of Russia and Hannah Brunzell of Sweden were the other three swimmers to break 1:10, all coming in at 1:09 to qualify for the semis 5th through 7th.
Ireland’s Niahm Cayne and Belgium’s Anke Geeroms tied for 16th in 1:10.88, and will likely swim off for the last spot in the semis at the end of the session.
Men’s 50 Free Prelims
- WJR: 22.00, Yu Hexin (CHN), 2014
- CR: 22.11, Luke Percy (AUS), 2013
- Start list M50free
- Michael Andrew, USA, 21.75
- Maxime Grousset, FRA, 22.34
- Alberto Mestre, VEN, 22.57
- Nandor Nemeth, HUN
- Ruslan Gaziev, CAN, 22.62
- Leonardo Deplano, ITA, 22.64
- Lewis Burras, GBR, 22.70
- Luis Gustavo Borges, BRA, 22.73
- Karol Ostrowski, POL, 22.87
- Adilbek Mussin, KAZ, 22.93
- Hayata Ito, JPN, 22.95
- Will Davis, USA, 22.97
- Marin Ercegovic, CRO, 23.01
- Jordan Brunt, AUS, 23.07
- Aleksey Tarasenko, UZB, 23.13
- Arsenii Chivilev, RUS / Rodolfo Moreira, BRA, 23.21
Women’s 200 Back Prelims
- WJR: 2:06.76, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2017
- CR: 2:09.11, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2015
- Start list W200back
Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Prelims
- WJR: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015
- CR: 3:27.71, Canada, 2015
- Start list M4x100free
Men’s 800 Free Timed Final (Early Heats)
- WJR: 7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
- CR: 7:45.67, Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
- Start list M800free
Leave a Reply
19 Comments on "2017 World Junior Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap"
Wow Taylor Ruck isn’t swimming the 200 back. After the 207 she swam a few weeks ago and improvement in the 100, I thought it would have been a great race for her. But guess she didn’t qualify.
Selection meet was in April. All of the big taper meets this summer are being combined for Commonwealth games selections, so that 2:07 & her 59.2 will get her on the team for Gold Coast.
Woah, Michael Andrew with a 24.63 50 back WJR in the heats!
Thank goodness his dad’s turned one of the most physically talented swimmers of his generation into a 50 specialist. Interesting how they’ve guided him into a perfect college sprinter skill set while making it so he can’t swim in college.
So, basically there is nothing wrong with him, physically or mentally, during this meet.
He just can no longer swim anything over 100, and even 100 is increasingly becoming quite a stretch for him.
The unfortunate thing is while his 50 free and 50 back were amazing they will use this to justify not changing his training to be more effective for longer races
24.63 for Andrew in the 50 back