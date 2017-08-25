Michael Andrew Knocks Three Tenths Off WJR With 24.63 50 Back

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

American Michael Andrew wasn’t on his best times during the first two days of competition at the 2017 World Junior Championships, but at day 3 prelims he proved his 50 speed was the best it’s ever been.

Andrew annihilated the field in the 6th heat of the men’s 50 back, touching in a time of 24.63 to shatter the junior world record of 24.94. That record belonged to Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, who went that on the way to winning the European Junior title last year. Kolesnikov was entered here, but has scratched out of every event thus far.

Andrew’s previous best was just .02 off that record in 24.96, done in the prelims of the U.S. World Championship Trials in June where he ended up finishing 7th.

Comparing his swim to the times done in the 50 back at the World Championships, 24.63 would’ve put Andrew 5th, just .07 out of bronze where fellow American Matt Grevers finished.

Later in the session, he broke another junior world record in the 50 free, going 21.75 to become the first junior sub-22. He won bronze in the 100 breast last night.