Penny Oleksiak “There’s always ways to get better… I’m willing to put in the work”

Penny Oleksiak has been the not-so-secret weapon for Canada’s relays at FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis. While she was not entered in any individual events, she has contributed mightily to two Canadian gold medals in the two races she’s swum: the women’s 4×200 free (where she swam the second leg in 1:56.86), the mixed 4×100 medley (where she split a 56.98 butterfly), and the mixed 4×100 free (where she anchored in 52.99).

Explaining why she came to Indy, Oleksiak said, “I think I mainly wanted to be here just to be with the three girls I train with every day because we’re going to probably be going to the Olympics together, going to other Worlds together, so just having that team together at meets, at training, is just good for the long run.”

When asked how she stays motivated, she said, “I always have something that I want to fix, whether it’s just in training or whether it’s after a race. I think that helps to keeps me motivated because I know if there’s always something I can fix, there’s always ways to get better.”

“It’s going to be very difficult to get where I want to go, but I’m willing to put in the work. I’m only 17 right now and I have such a long career ahead of me.”