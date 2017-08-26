2017 World Junior Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competition at the 2017 World Junior Championships continues tonight with day 4 finals in Indianapolis. Tonight, we’ll see finals action in the men’s 200 breast, women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 back, women’s 100 breast, women’s 400 free, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 IM, and men’s 4×200 free relay. We’ll see semifinals of the women’s 50 back and men’s 50 fly.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – SEMIFINALS

WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016

Meet: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015

Start List

Top 8:

Canada’s Jade Hannah (28.04) and Japan’s Natsumi Sakai (28.11) battled their way through semifinal 2 to put up the fastest 2 times of the night. The USA got 2 into the final with 100/200 back champ Regan Smith (28.21) and Grace Ariola (28.34), as did Great Britain with Cassie Wild (28.60) and Anna Maine (28.64). Smith will have a shot at sweeping the backstroke events if she takes the title tomorrow night.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

WJR: 2:08.71, Qin Haiyang, 2017

Meet: 2:10.19, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Start List

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014

CR: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Start List

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 50 FLY – SEMIFINALS

WJR: 23.28, Evgeny Sedov (RUS), 2014

Meet: 23.48, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

Start List

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

WJR: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

Meet: 4:06.17, Tasmin Cook (AUS), 2015

Start List

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

WJR: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Meet: 2:11.03, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Start List

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

WJR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015

Meet: 7:13.76, United States, 2015

Start List