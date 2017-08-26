2017 World Junior Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competition at the 2017 World Junior Championships continues tonight with day 4 finals in Indianapolis. Tonight, we’ll see finals action in the men’s 200 breast, women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 back, women’s 100 breast, women’s 400 free, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 IM, and men’s 4×200 free relay. We’ll see semifinals of the women’s 50 back and men’s 50 fly.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – SEMIFINALS

  • WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
  • Meet: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015
  • Start List

Top 8:

  1. Jade Hannah, CAN, 28.04
  2. Natsumi Sakai, JPN, 28.11
  3. Regan Smith, USA,28.21
  4. Grace Ariola, USA, 28.34
  5. Cassie Wild, GBR, 28.60
  6. Anna Maine, GBR, 28.64
  7. (T-7) Polina Egorova, RUS, 28.70
  8. (T-7) Julie Jensen, DEN, 28.70

Canada’s Jade Hannah (28.04) and Japan’s Natsumi Sakai (28.11) battled their way through semifinal 2 to put up the fastest 2 times of the night. The USA got 2 into the final with 100/200 back champ Regan Smith (28.21) and Grace Ariola (28.34), as did Great Britain with Cassie Wild (28.60) and Anna Maine (28.64). Smith will have a shot at sweeping the backstroke events if she takes the title tomorrow night.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

  • WJR: 2:08.71, Qin Haiyang, 2017
  • Meet: 2:10.19, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015
  • Start List
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

  • WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014
  • CR: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
  • Start List
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 50 FLY – SEMIFINALS

  • WJR: 23.28, Evgeny Sedov (RUS), 2014
  • Meet: 23.48, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
  • Start List

Top 8:

 

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

  • WJR: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • Meet: 4:06.17, Tasmin Cook (AUS), 2015
  • Start List
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

  • WJR: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
  • Meet: 2:11.03, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015
  • Start List
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

  • WJR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015
  • Meet: 7:13.76, United States, 2015
  • Start List
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "2017 World Junior Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
marklewis

The 50 free is the third of the Michael Andrew Triple. Makes it less likely he’ll surpass his 21.75 from the heats.

But he’s used to doing that kind of sprint “repeat.”

His technique looks a little better in the 50 back than the 50 free. He really gets his arms whirling around.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes 11 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her …

Read More »