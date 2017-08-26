2017 World Juniors: Canada Hits Double Digit Medals on Day 4

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Competition at the 2017 World Junior Championships continued tonight with day 4 finals in Indianapolis. Tonight, we saw swimmers compete for medals in the men’s 200 breast, women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 back, women’s 100 breast, women’s 400 free, men’s 50 free, women’s 200 IM, and men’s 4×200 free relay.

The USA maintains a sizeable lead in the medals in terms of both total golds and total medals. The Americans not have 19 total medals, 9 more than any other country, and 8 total golds, twice as many as 2nd-ranked Hungary (4). Among the swimmers contributing to their total tonight were Michael Andrew (50 back gold, 50 free gold), Daniel Roy (200 breast gold), Reece Whitley (200 breast silver), Zoe Bartel (100 breast bronze), and the men’s 4×200 free relay.

Canada became the only other country other than the U.S. to have earned double digit medals thus far with 10 total medals. They got medals from Kayla Sanchez (200 IM silver), Faith Knelson (100 breast silver), and Rebecca Smith (50 fly bronze) on day 4.

Winning their first medals of the meet were Sweden (Sarah Junevik – 50 fly bronze) and France (Maxime Grousset – 50 free silver, Cyrielle Duhamel – 200 IM bronze).

2017 WORLD JUNIORS: DAY 4 SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE (ORDERED BY TOTAL GOLDS)

Place Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 8 7 4 19 2 HUN 4 4 1 9 3 CAN 3 4 3 10 4 JPN 3 3 2 8 5 GBR 2 0 1 3 6 RUS 1 2 4 7 7 ESP 1 1 1 3 7 IRL 1 1 1 3 9 ARG 1 1 0 2 10 ITA 1 0 1 2 11 GER 1 0 0 1 12 POL 0 1 1 2 12 FRA 0 1 1 2 14 SWE 0 1 0 1 15 AUS 0 0 4 4 16 SRB 0 0 1 1 16 ROU 0 0 1 1

