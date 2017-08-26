Regan Smith “Taking Things One Day at a Time, One Swim at a Time”

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

Regan Smith of USA has been lighting up the IUPUI Natatorium this week at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships. On Thursday night she won the 100m backstroke, breaking the World Junior Record set by Canada’s Taylor Ruck in the semifinals. The following night she won the 200m backstroke, setting a new Championship Record in the process.

About the 100 back she said, “I was trying to feed off the energy, because this is home soil. I was really excited and just really wanted to do the best I could. I was really happy with the time.”

Smith also represented Team USA at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. “The Hungarians were so supportive. There was so much energy. It was exciting to see, and now we get something like that here. I think it’s really cool to be part of. I’m having a blast.”

As for her future, Smith says, “I’m really trying to take things one day at a time, one swim at a time. Just trying to keep on working hard in practice, doing all that I can to improve. I’ll just see where it takes me.”

tea rex

Sounds like she has her head on straight. I always cringe when I hear teen swimmers talk about their goals for the next year(s). Just do your best today, and you will get there.

6 hours 12 minutes ago
Swim Pop

Has she committed to Stanford yet? Just kidding, kind of….

5 minutes 42 seconds ago
