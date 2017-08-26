Only 1 Scratch for Day 4 Finals at World Junior Championships

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

It will be a busy evening on Day 4 of FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, with two semifinals, seven individual finals, and one relay final. Only one athlete has scratched out of the evening session: Anastasiya Shkurdai of BLR, who qualified 15th for the women’s 50m back semifinals with 29.57, has ceded her spot. Anastasiia Avdeeva of RUS, who qualified 17th with 29.61, will move into lane 8 of the first semi heat.

Otherwise, all other finalists and semifinalists are expected to race tonight. That includes USA’s Michael Andrew, who has a treble on his slate; he’ll swim three events in a row: 50 back final, 50 fly semifinal, and 50 free final.

Saturday, 26 August 2017

Women’s 50m Backstroke – semifinals

WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016

CR: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – final

WJR: 2:08.71, Qin Haiyang, 2017

CR: 2:10.19, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Women’s 50m Butterfly – final

WJR: 25.50, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2016

CR: 25.77, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Men’s 50m Backstroke – final

WJR: 24.63, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

CR: 24.63, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – final

WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014

CR: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Men’s 50m Butterfly – semifinals

WJR: 23.28, Evgeny Sedov (RUS), 2014

CR: 23.48, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

Women’s 400m Freestyle – final

WJR: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014

CR: 4:06.17, Tasmin Cook (AUS), 2015

Men’s 50m Freestyle – final

WJR: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

CR: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – final

WJR: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

CR: 2:11.03, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats

WJR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015

CR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015

