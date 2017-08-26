Only 1 Scratch for Day 4 Finals at World Junior Championships

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

It will be a busy evening on Day 4 of FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, with two semifinals, seven individual finals, and one relay final. Only one athlete has scratched out of the evening session: Anastasiya Shkurdai of BLR, who qualified 15th for the women’s 50m back semifinals with 29.57, has ceded her spot. Anastasiia Avdeeva of RUS, who qualified 17th with 29.61, will move into lane 8 of the first semi heat.

Otherwise, all other finalists and semifinalists are expected to race tonight. That includes USA’s Michael Andrew, who has a treble on his slate; he’ll swim three events in a row: 50 back final, 50 fly semifinal, and 50 free final.

Saturday, 26 August 2017

Women’s 50m Backstroke – semifinals

  • WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
  • CR: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015

Start list W50back

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – final

  • WJR: 2:08.71, Qin Haiyang, 2017
  • CR: 2:10.19, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

Start list M200breast

Women’s 50m Butterfly – final

  • WJR: 25.50, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2016
  • CR: 25.77, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Start list W50Fly

Men’s 50m Backstroke – final

  • WJR: 24.63, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
  • CR: 24.63, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

Start list M50Back

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – final

  • WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014
  • CR: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Start list W100Breast

Men’s 50m Butterfly – semifinals

  • WJR: 23.28, Evgeny Sedov (RUS), 2014
  • CR: 23.48, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

Start list M50Fly

Women’s 400m Freestyle – final

  • WJR: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • CR: 4:06.17, Tasmin Cook (AUS), 2015

Start list W400free

Men’s 50m Freestyle – final

  • WJR: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
  • CR: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017

Start list M50Free

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – final

  • WJR: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
  • CR: 2:11.03, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015

Start list W200IM

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats

  • WJR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015
  • CR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015

Start list M4x200free

 

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Only 1 Scratch for Day 4 Finals at World Junior Championships"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Anon

Every single one of the Men’s championship records could fall tonight!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 5 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »