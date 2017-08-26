Only 1 Scratch for Day 4 Finals at World Junior Championships

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
It will be a busy evening on Day 4 of FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, with two semifinals, seven individual finals, and one relay final. Only one athlete has scratched out of the evening session: Anastasiya Shkurdai of BLR, who qualified 15th for the women’s 50m back semifinals with 29.57, has ceded her spot. Anastasiia Avdeeva of RUS, who qualified 17th with 29.61, will move into lane 8 of the first semi heat.
Otherwise, all other finalists and semifinalists are expected to race tonight. That includes USA’s Michael Andrew, who has a treble on his slate; he’ll swim three events in a row: 50 back final, 50 fly semifinal, and 50 free final.
Saturday, 26 August 2017
Women’s 50m Backstroke – semifinals
- WJR: 27.49, Minna Atherton (AUS), 2016
- CR: 27.81, Gabrielle Fa’amausili (NZL), 2015
Start list W50back
Men’s 200m Breaststroke – final
- WJR: 2:08.71, Qin Haiyang, 2017
- CR: 2:10.19, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015
Start list M200breast
Women’s 50m Butterfly – final
- WJR: 25.50, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2016
- CR: 25.77, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
Start list W50Fly
Men’s 50m Backstroke – final
- WJR: 24.63, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
- CR: 24.63, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
Start list M50Back
Women’s 100m Breaststroke – final
- WJR: 1:05.21, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2014
- CR: 1:06.61, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
Start list W100Breast
Men’s 50m Butterfly – semifinals
- WJR: 23.28, Evgeny Sedov (RUS), 2014
- CR: 23.48, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
Start list M50Fly
Women’s 400m Freestyle – final
- WJR: 3:58.37, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- CR: 4:06.17, Tasmin Cook (AUS), 2015
Start list W400free
Men’s 50m Freestyle – final
- WJR: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
- CR: 21.75, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
Start list M50Free
Women’s 200m Individual Medley – final
- WJR: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- CR: 2:11.03, Viktoria Zeynep Gunes (TUR), 2015
Start list W200IM
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay – heats
- WJR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015
- CR: 7:13.76, United States, 2015
Start list M4x200free
Every single one of the Men’s championship records could fall tonight!!!