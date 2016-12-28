2016 Swammy Awards Video: European Male Swimmer of the Year

To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here

2016 MALE EUROPEAN SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: ADAM PEATY

The 2016 Rio Olympics saw Great Britain’s Adam Peaty become the first British male swimmer to win Olympic gold in 28 years. In the 100 breast final in Rio, his challenge was to outswim 2012 Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh. Peaty accomplished that by a margin of 1.5 seconds, taking a huge victory while shattering his own former World Record. The record now stands at a blazing 57.13.

On the final day of Olympic competition, Peaty lined up to swim the breaststroke leg of Great Britain’s 4×100 medley relay, looking to help his team upset the Americans for gold. Through the backstroke portion of the relay, Chris Walker-Hebborn had the team sitting in 6th, but Peaty quickly put them into the lead with an eye-opening 56.69 breast split. Great Britain wound up taking the silver, but Peaty’s breaststroke split was a full 2 seconds faster than any other breast split in the field. It was also the fastest 100 breast split of all time.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

In no particular order