Surgery For Emily Seebohm

Although Aussie Emily Seebohm claimed two World Championship titles in 2015, the backstroking specialist fell short in Rio, finding herself off the podium in the 100m and out of the final in the 200m. Not specifically stating its effects on her in-pool performances, Seebohm announced today via social media that in June of 2016 she was diagnosed with Endometriosis, an often painful disorder of the uterus in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the organ grows outside. The athlete posted on social media today that she has undergone surgery for the disease.

Back in June I found out I had a disease called Endometriosis and due to timing couldn't do anything about it. pic.twitter.com/UHGiaeVJhi — Emily Seebohm (@emcbomb) December 28, 2016

Today I went in for my surgery and although I was scared I came out feeling good as I had answer to why things weren't right in my body. — Emily Seebohm (@emcbomb) December 28, 2016

According to The Mayo Clinic, symptoms of Endometriosis include pelvic pain, potential excessive bleeding, fatigue and nausea, especially during menstrual periods. In Seebohm’s announcement, she not only says she was scared for herself, but she wants to ‘share her experiences for other girls that may have Endometriosis, too.’

Seebohm’s posts read, “Endometriosis affects 1 of 10 women. Today I went in for my surgery and although I was scared, I came out feeling good as I had to answer to why things weren’t right in my body.’

The Mayo Clinic lists medicine and surgery as possible treatment for the disease. The treatment plan is based on the severity of the Endometriosis case, as well as future fertility considerations.