2016 Swammy Awards: U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year

2016 U.S. FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KATIE LEDECKY

After bursting onto the scene with a gold medal in the 800 free at the 2012 Olympics, teenage phenom Katie Ledecky quickly established herself as a staple of USA Swimming. While Ledecky was clearly the favorite to win the 800 free again at the Rio Olympic Games, she also swam the 200 free and 400 free individually this time around. She got things started with the 400 free, winning by 5 seconds and shattering the World Record. Then, she took down Sarah Sjostrom by 3 tenths to claim 200 free gold. Ledecky finished her individual run with another gold in the 800 free, winning by 11 seconds and smashing the World Record by 2 seconds.

While Ledecky has been clearly dominant in the distance freestyles over the last few years, she took things a step further when she became a valuable asset to Team USA’s 400 free relay and 800 free relay. It’s not surprising that she was a part of the 800 free relay that won gold considering she had risen through the ranks of the event individually since 2012. In the 400 free relay, however, she was somewhat of a surprise. In Rio, she posted the fastest American split in prelims, earning the anchor spot for the silver medal finals relay. All-in-all, Ledecky came away with 5 medals, 4 of which were gold.

