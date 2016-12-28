2016 Swammy Awards Video: Female Open Water Swimmer of the Year

To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here

2016 Female Open Water Swimmer of the Year: Sharon Van Rouwendaal

2016 was the perfect single-year redemption arc for Sharon van Rouwendaal.

The Dutch star of pool and open water swimming entered the year as the reigning European champ, van Rouwendaal was among the favorites to win every major race in the all-important Olympic year. On the other hand, she was coming off of a silver medal finish at the 2015 World Championships in the 10K, and had Italian rival Rachele Bruni to track down for gold.

Van Rouwendaal took care of business for about two hours of the European Championships 10K before disaster struck. A wrong turn at a buoy right at the end of the race took van Rouwendaal from leading comfortably all the way back to 4th, a drop she couldn’t recover from. Bruni won a share of the gold medal with France’s Aurelie Muller as van Rouwendaal missed the podium entirely.

But the 2016 Olympics were van Rouwendaal’s revenge. After missing finals of the 400 free in the pool and scratching the 800, van Rouwendaal entered the women’s 10K with nothing to lose. And in a wild battle that saw a lot of physical swimming and a controversial finish for silver, van Rouwendaal simply swam away from the field to win her first-ever Olympic medal. It also stood up as the Netherlands’ first swimming gold of Rio (though her teammate Ferry Weertman would win a matching gold one day later in the men’s 10K).

Honorable Mentions:

In no particular order