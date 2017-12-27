2017 Swammy Awards Male Breakout Swimmer of the Year: Zane Grothe

To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2017 Male BREAKOUT SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Zane Grothe, United States

A late-breaking entry for the award, American swimmer Zane Grothe had his big break-through at 25 years old when he broke the American and U.S. Open Records in both the 500 and the 1650 yard freestyle at the US Winter National Championships in the waning days of November and into December.

First, he brought the 500 free record down by more than a second with a 4:07.25, and then at the end of the meet he swam a 14:18.25 in the 1650 free to break that record down by more than 4 seconds.

There was a long buildup to these swims. Grothe swam a 3:44 in the 400 free at the US World Championship Trials, making him the 7th-fastest American in the history of the event. There were also some benchmark out-of-season swims that built some tension too, and some reports of insane workout swims. He wound up 7th in the 400 free at the World Championships and 8th in the 800.

Grothe swam as an undergrad at Auburn, but now trains at the post-graduate group based at Indiana University in Bloomington. What really gives his story the proper emotion for a ‘breakout’ is how long he’s fought to get his moment. After his record-breaking swims in Columbus, he told SwimSwam reporter Coleman Hodges that he was ready to retire when he came to Indiana.

The build will continue in 2018. With the addition of the men’s 800 free to the Olympic schedule, Grothe gets a little more motivation to persevere until Tokyo: the 800 is probably a better event for him than the 1500, his recent mile swim in yards not-withstanding. 2018 he’ll swim at the Pan Pac Championships, a lower-key international meet. The primary focus will be ensuring he qualifies for the 2019 World Championships team (which will be decided next year), but it will also be a chance for him to take the next step and get on an international podium in an individual race – Australia’s Mack Horton and American Clark Smith will be his primary competition in those races. That will build into South Korea, and then, if everything goes right, Tokyo and a chance at Olympic hardware.

As my coach always said to me – the key to a good breakout is building on the momentum from the start. Grothe has gotten his breakout, now is when we’ll find out how he builds on it.

