Zane Grothe: “I Was Ready to Retire When I Came to IU” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 500 FREE FINALS

American Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017

Meet Record: 4:10.75, Peter Vanderkaay, 2007

Pool Record: 4:13.19, Anton Ipsen, 2017

It was Indiana on top again in the next event, as Zane Grothe charged to a new American and U.S. Open Record to win the 500 free. He battled closely with Florida’s Mitch D’Arrigo through the first 350 yards, but really stormed through the final 150 for a dominant final outcome in 4:07.25.

Grothe’s final 100 split was a blistering 49.18. That came on the heels of a 49.68 split on the 4th 100. His final time shattered Clark Smith’s old American and U.S. Open Record of 4:08.42 by over a second. It was also a lifetime best by over 5 seconds, as his former best in the USA Swimming database was a 4:12.98 from 2015. D’Arrigo wound up 2nd in 4:10.78, coming within a second of his personal best 4:09.98 from 2016 NCAAs.

The Hoosiers got 2 on the podium, as Marwan El Kamash held off Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta (4:16.35) on the final 50 to round out the podium in 4:16.10. Both El Kamash and Acosta were slightly under the 2017 NCAA invite time of 4:16.67.