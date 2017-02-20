Zane Grothe Is Now The 10th Fastest Performer Ever In The 1650

After his 1650 freestyle performance at the 2017 Senior Metropolitan Winter Championships in Long Island, New York, USA Swimming national team member and former Auburn All-American Zane Grothe of Badger Swim Club is now the 10th fastest performer of all time in the race.

Grothe dropped a 14:29.05 to bump two-time Olympic Gold medalist from the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, Tom Dolan, from 10th to 11th overall. Dolan was a 14:29.31 back in 1995 and is the only swim in the top 25 that was done later than 2001.

Top 10 performers of all time list according to USA Swimming

14:23.52 Connor Jaeger 14:24.08 Martin Grodzki 14:24.35 Chad La Tourette 14:26.62 Chris Thompson 14:26.70 Larsen Jensen 14:26.86 Sebastien Rouault 14:26.97 Erik Vendt 14:27.33 Ous Mellouli 14:28.06 Troy Prinsloo 14:29.05 Zane Grothe 14:29.31 Tom Dolan

Of the top 11 swims recorded above, only two other than Grothe’s swim were done at a meet that wasn’t a championship meet such as winter nationals or the NCAA Championships. Erik Vendt swam his 14:26.97 1650 at the 2008 CA Toyota So. Cal Grand Prix, and Ous Mellouli swam his at the 2010 Minneapolis Grand Prix.

Looking at Grothe’s splits, he stayed fairly steady throughout the race, splitting roughly around 53-flat to 53.5. Towards the last 650 yards, Grothe started to play around with sub 53-second splits, his 1500-1600 yard 100 split was a 51.99 before he turned on the jets and came home in a 24.88.

Grothe’s official race splits:

100: 49.08

200: 1:41.58 (52.50)

300: 2:34.84 (53.25)

400: 3:27.97 (53.14)

500: 4:21.25 (53.28)

600: 5:14.57 (53.32)

700: 6:07.85 (53.28)

800: 7:01.29 (53.44)

900: 7:54.69 (53.40)

1000: 8:48.15 (53.46)

1100: 9:41.13 (52.98)

1200: 10:34.07 (52.94)

1300: 11:27.30 (53.23)

1400: 12:20.07 (52.77)

1500: 13:12.18 (52.11)

1600: 14:04.17 (51.99)

1650: 14:29.05 (24.88)

His top performance in the 1650 freestyle comes after posting a 8:43.00 in the 1000 yard freestyle that according to USA Swimming ranks him seventh all time in the event.

Besides Grothe, Olympic bronze medallist Cody Miller and Ryan Feeley were also competing in the meet for Badger Swim Club. Miller raced in his primary breaststroke events, along with some events that he doesn’t usually focus on.

Miller’s individual results

100 Breast – 52.56 (1)

100 Fly – 48.41 (3)

200 IM – 1:47.05 (1)

50 Free – 20.60 (9)

200 Breast – 1:53.15 (1)

