Mountain West Announces All-Conference Women’s Swim & Dive Team

The Mountain West announced the 2016-17 Women’s Swimming & Diving All-Conference Team today. All-Conference honors were awarded to the top eight finishers in the individual events and top three relay team finishers at the 2017 MW Championships held in College Station, Texas, last week.

On Saturday, February 18, the Conference announced three new Mountain West individual awards. Air Force’s Genevieve Miller was named the Women’s Swimmer of the Meet, while Sharae Zheng of Nevada was selected as the Women’s Diver of the Meet. Miller was also honored with the league’s Senior Recognition Award prior to Saturday’s finals session. San Diego State’s McKenna Meyer earned the league’s Freshman of the Meet honor.

The Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Year and Swimming Coach and Diving Coach of the Year honors will be determined after the 2017 NCAA Championship meet, which will be held on March 15-18 in Indianapolis.

Boise State secured the program’s third MW women’s swimming & diving title.

Below is a list of the All-MW selections and the event in which they were honored.

2016-17 Mountain West Women’s Swimming & Diving All-Conference Team

Individuals

Name Institution Event(s)

Jinan Andrews Air Force 100-yard freestyle

Elise Hart Air Force 100-yard butterfly

Lydia Knutson Air Force 50-yard freestyle

Genevieve Miller Air Force 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Brittany Aoyama Boise State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle

Felicity Cann Boise State 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Emma Chard Boise State 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Amelia Draney Boise State 500-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Cody Evans Boise State 100-yard freestyle

Allyson Kleinsorgen Boise State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke

Katelyn Martin Boise State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle

Emily Mathis Boise State 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard breaststroke

Kacee Olson Boise State 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard

Robin Pinger Boise State 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard breaststroke

Alyssa Schultz Boise State 1,650-yard freestyle

Abbey Sorensen Boise State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Laura Williams Boise State 100-yard breaststroke

Jenna Beaury Colorado State 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke

Marie Goodwyn Colorado State 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Rowan Hauber Colorado State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Haley Rowley Colorado State 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard individual medley, 1,650-yard freestyle

Tonicia Thomas Colorado State 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Esme Gullick Fresno State 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Shelbie Holden Fresno State platform

Ugne Mazutaityte Fresno State 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Teresa Baerens Nevada 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle

Andressa Cholodovskis Lima Nevada 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle

Riley Hilbrandt Nevada 200-yard breaststroke

Sita Kusserow Nevada 200-yard butterfly

Zoe Lei Nevada 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Arantxa Medina-Alegria Nevada 100-yard breaststroke

Rebecca Murray Nevada 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle

Caitlyn Richardson Nevada 200-yard individual medley

Toma Shmitova Nevada 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard

Sharae Zheng Nevada 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Anna Celine Bertrand New Mexico 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Lindsey Englestead New Mexico 200-yard breaststroke

Anna Lengyel New Mexico 200-yard butterfly

Emily McGill New Mexico 200-yard breaststroke

Adriana Palomino New Mexico 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Kanoha Shinada New Mexico 100-yard butterfly

Frida Berggren San Diego State 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Alexandra Caplan San Diego State 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Nicole Dutton San Diego State 3-meter springboard

Samantha Guttmacher San Diego State 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly

Summer Harrison San Diego State 100-yard butterfly

Rachel Kelch San Diego State 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Morganne McKennan San Diego State 100-yard breaststroke

McKenna Meyer San Diego State 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard individual medley, 1,650-yard freestyle

Alma Thormalm San Diego State 100-yard freestyle

Andrea VanderMey San Diego State 200-yard backstroke

Brenna Bushey San José State 100-yard butterfly

Colleen Humel San José State 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Cari Reiswig San José State 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Alyssa Arnett UNLV platform

Sofia Carnevale UNLV 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke

Kristina Hendrick UNLV 100-yard breaststroke

Kyndal Phillips UNLV 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard backstroke

Ida Schutt UNLV 400-yard individual medley

Danielle Badger Wyoming 50-yard freestyle

Keely Bishop Wyoming 1-meter springboard; platform

Samantha Burke Wyoming 100-yard backstroke

Karla Contreras Wyoming 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Maria Harutjunjan Wyoming 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke

Isobel Ryan Wyoming 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle

Kelly Sheldon Wyoming 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke

Relays

Institution Event Names

Boise State 200-yard freestyle relay Brittany Aoyama, Abbey Sorensen, Katelyn Martin, Allyson Kleinsorgen

Boise State 400-yard freestyle relay Brittany Aoyama, Katelyn Martin, Cody Evans, Emma Chard

Boise State 800-yard freestyle relay Emma Chard, Brittany Aoyama, Amelia Draney, Felicity Cann

Boise State 200-yard medley relay Allyson Kleinsorgen, Robin Pinger, Katelyn Martin, Abbey Sorensen

Boise State 400-yard medley relay Allyson Kleinsorgen, Laura Williams, Brittany Aoyama, Katelyn Martin

Colorado State 400-yard medley relay Rowan Hauber, Jenna Beaury, Tonicia Thomas, Katie Kicklighter

Nevada 400-yard freestyle relay Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, Teresa Baerens, Rebecca Murray, Caitlyn Richardson

Nevada 800-yard freestyle relay Teresa Baerens, Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, Sita Kusserow, Rebecca Murray

San Diego State 200-yard freestyle relay Peyton Wilson, Alma Thormalm, Summer Harrison, Samantha Guttmacher

San Diego State 400-yard freestyle relay McKenna Meyer, Alma Thormalm, Peyton Wilson, Samantha Guttmacher

San Diego State 800-yard freestyle relay McKenna Meyer, Frida Berggren, Peyton Wilson, Kassidy Henson

San Diego State 200-yard medley relay Katharine Santilena, Morganne McKennan, Summer Harrison, Alma Thormalm

Wyoming 200-yard freestyle relay Isobel Ryan, Danielle Badger, Samantha Burke, Rachel McKivigan

Wyoming 200-yard medley relay Isobel Ryan, Maria Harutjunjan, Samantha Burke, Danielle Badger

Wyoming 400-yard medley relay Isobel Ryan, Maria Harutjunjan, Samantha Burke, Danielle Badger

News courtesy of Mountain West.