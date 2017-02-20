Mountain West Announces All-Conference Women’s Swim & Dive Team

The Mountain West announced the 2016-17 Women’s Swimming & Diving All-Conference Team today. All-Conference honors were awarded to the top eight finishers in the individual events and top three relay team finishers at the 2017 MW Championships held in College Station, Texas, last week.
On Saturday, February 18, the Conference announced three new Mountain West individual awards. Air Force’s Genevieve Miller was named the Women’s Swimmer of the Meet, while Sharae Zheng of Nevada was selected as the Women’s Diver of the Meet. Miller was also honored with the league’s Senior Recognition Award prior to Saturday’s finals session. San Diego State’s McKenna Meyer earned the league’s Freshman of the Meet honor.
The Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Year and Swimming Coach and Diving Coach of the Year honors will be determined after the 2017 NCAA Championship meet, which will be held on March 15-18 in Indianapolis.
Boise State secured the program’s third MW women’s swimming & diving title.
Below is a list of the All-MW selections and the event in which they were honored.
2016-17 Mountain West Women’s Swimming & Diving All-Conference Team
Individuals
Name Institution Event(s)
Jinan Andrews Air Force 100-yard freestyle
Elise Hart Air Force 100-yard butterfly
Lydia Knutson Air Force 50-yard freestyle
Genevieve Miller Air Force 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle
Brittany Aoyama Boise State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle
Felicity Cann Boise State 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle
Emma Chard Boise State 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle
Amelia Draney Boise State 500-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle
Cody Evans Boise State 100-yard freestyle
Allyson Kleinsorgen Boise State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke
Katelyn Martin Boise State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle
Emily Mathis Boise State 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard breaststroke
Kacee Olson Boise State 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard
Robin Pinger Boise State 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard breaststroke
Alyssa Schultz Boise State 1,650-yard freestyle
Abbey Sorensen Boise State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke
Laura Williams Boise State 100-yard breaststroke
Jenna Beaury Colorado State 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke
Marie Goodwyn Colorado State 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly
Rowan Hauber Colorado State 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke
Haley Rowley Colorado State 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard individual medley, 1,650-yard freestyle
Tonicia Thomas Colorado State 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke
Esme Gullick Fresno State 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly
Shelbie Holden Fresno State platform
Ugne Mazutaityte Fresno State 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke
Teresa Baerens Nevada 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle
Andressa Cholodovskis Lima Nevada 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle
Riley Hilbrandt Nevada 200-yard breaststroke
Sita Kusserow Nevada 200-yard butterfly
Zoe Lei Nevada 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform
Arantxa Medina-Alegria Nevada 100-yard breaststroke
Rebecca Murray Nevada 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle
Caitlyn Richardson Nevada 200-yard individual medley
Toma Shmitova Nevada 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard
Sharae Zheng Nevada 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform
Anna Celine Bertrand New Mexico 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly
Lindsey Englestead New Mexico 200-yard breaststroke
Anna Lengyel New Mexico 200-yard butterfly
Emily McGill New Mexico 200-yard breaststroke
Adriana Palomino New Mexico 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle
Kanoha Shinada New Mexico 100-yard butterfly
Frida Berggren San Diego State 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly
Alexandra Caplan San Diego State 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform
Nicole Dutton San Diego State 3-meter springboard
Samantha Guttmacher San Diego State 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly
Summer Harrison San Diego State 100-yard butterfly
Rachel Kelch San Diego State 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly
Morganne McKennan San Diego State 100-yard breaststroke
McKenna Meyer San Diego State 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard individual medley, 1,650-yard freestyle
Alma Thormalm San Diego State 100-yard freestyle
Andrea VanderMey San Diego State 200-yard backstroke
Brenna Bushey San José State 100-yard butterfly
Colleen Humel San José State 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke
Cari Reiswig San José State 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform
Alyssa Arnett UNLV platform
Sofia Carnevale UNLV 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke
Kristina Hendrick UNLV 100-yard breaststroke
Kyndal Phillips UNLV 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard backstroke
Ida Schutt UNLV 400-yard individual medley
Danielle Badger Wyoming 50-yard freestyle
Keely Bishop Wyoming 1-meter springboard; platform
Samantha Burke Wyoming 100-yard backstroke
Karla Contreras Wyoming 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform
Maria Harutjunjan Wyoming 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke
Isobel Ryan Wyoming 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle
Kelly Sheldon Wyoming 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke
Relays
Institution Event Names
Boise State 200-yard freestyle relay Brittany Aoyama, Abbey Sorensen, Katelyn Martin, Allyson Kleinsorgen
Boise State 400-yard freestyle relay Brittany Aoyama, Katelyn Martin, Cody Evans, Emma Chard
Boise State 800-yard freestyle relay Emma Chard, Brittany Aoyama, Amelia Draney, Felicity Cann
Boise State 200-yard medley relay Allyson Kleinsorgen, Robin Pinger, Katelyn Martin, Abbey Sorensen
Boise State 400-yard medley relay Allyson Kleinsorgen, Laura Williams, Brittany Aoyama, Katelyn Martin
Colorado State 400-yard medley relay Rowan Hauber, Jenna Beaury, Tonicia Thomas, Katie Kicklighter
Nevada 400-yard freestyle relay Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, Teresa Baerens, Rebecca Murray, Caitlyn Richardson
Nevada 800-yard freestyle relay Teresa Baerens, Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, Sita Kusserow, Rebecca Murray
San Diego State 200-yard freestyle relay Peyton Wilson, Alma Thormalm, Summer Harrison, Samantha Guttmacher
San Diego State 400-yard freestyle relay McKenna Meyer, Alma Thormalm, Peyton Wilson, Samantha Guttmacher
San Diego State 800-yard freestyle relay McKenna Meyer, Frida Berggren, Peyton Wilson, Kassidy Henson
San Diego State 200-yard medley relay Katharine Santilena, Morganne McKennan, Summer Harrison, Alma Thormalm
Wyoming 200-yard freestyle relay Isobel Ryan, Danielle Badger, Samantha Burke, Rachel McKivigan
Wyoming 200-yard medley relay Isobel Ryan, Maria Harutjunjan, Samantha Burke, Danielle Badger
Wyoming 400-yard medley relay Isobel Ryan, Maria Harutjunjan, Samantha Burke, Danielle Badger
