Mountain West Announces All-Conference Women's Swim & Dive Team

The Mountain West announced the 2016-17 Women’s Swimming & Diving All-Conference Team today. All-Conference honors were awarded to the top eight finishers in the individual events and top three relay team finishers at the 2017 MW Championships held in College Station, Texas, last week.

On Saturday, February 18, the Conference announced three new Mountain West individual awards. Air Force’s Genevieve Miller was named the Women’s Swimmer of the Meet, while Sharae Zheng of Nevada was selected as the Women’s Diver of the Meet. Miller was also honored with the league’s Senior Recognition Award prior to Saturday’s finals session. San Diego State’s McKenna Meyer earned the league’s Freshman of the Meet honor.

The Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Year and Swimming Coach and Diving Coach of the Year honors will be determined after the 2017 NCAA Championship meet, which will be held on March 15-18 in Indianapolis.

Boise State secured the program’s third MW women’s swimming & diving title.

Below is a list of the All-MW selections and the event in which they were honored.

2016-17 Mountain West Women’s Swimming & Diving All-Conference Team

Individuals

Name                                      Institution                   Event(s)

Jinan Andrews                         Air Force                     100-yard freestyle

Elise Hart                                Air Force                     100-yard butterfly

Lydia Knutson                         Air Force                     50-yard freestyle

Genevieve Miller                     Air Force                     500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Brittany Aoyama                     Boise State                 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle

Felicity Cann                           Boise State                 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Emma Chard                           Boise State                 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Amelia Draney                        Boise State                 500-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Cody Evans                             Boise State                 100-yard freestyle

Allyson Kleinsorgen                Boise State                 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke

Katelyn Martin                        Boise State                 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle

Emily Mathis                           Boise State                 200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard breaststroke

Kacee Olson                            Boise State                 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard

Robin Pinger                           Boise State                 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard breaststroke

Alyssa Schultz                        Boise State                 1,650-yard freestyle

Abbey Sorensen                      Boise State                 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Laura Williams                        Boise State                 100-yard breaststroke

Jenna Beaury                          Colorado State           100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke

Marie Goodwyn                       Colorado State           200-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Rowan Hauber                        Colorado State           50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Haley Rowley                          Colorado State           500-yard freestyle, 400-yard individual medley, 1,650-yard freestyle

Tonicia Thomas                      Colorado State           100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Esme Gullick                           Fresno State               200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Shelbie Holden                       Fresno State               platform

Ugne Mazutaityte                   Fresno State               100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Teresa Baerens                       Nevada                        200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle

Andressa Cholodovskis Lima  Nevada                        200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle

Riley Hilbrandt                        Nevada                        200-yard breaststroke

Sita Kusserow                         Nevada                        200-yard butterfly

Zoe Lei                                    Nevada                        1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Arantxa Medina-Alegria         Nevada                        100-yard breaststroke

Rebecca Murray                     Nevada                        200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle

Caitlyn Richardson                 Nevada                        200-yard individual medley

Toma Shmitova                       Nevada                        1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard

Sharae Zheng                         Nevada                        1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Anna Celine Bertrand             New Mexico                400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Lindsey Englestead                New Mexico                200-yard breaststroke

Anna Lengyel                          New Mexico                200-yard butterfly

Emily McGill                            New Mexico                200-yard breaststroke

Adriana Palomino                   New Mexico                500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle

Kanoha Shinada                     New Mexico                100-yard butterfly

Frida Berggren                        San Diego State         200-yard individual medley, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Alexandra Caplan                   San Diego State         1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Nicole Dutton                         San Diego State         3-meter springboard

Samantha Guttmacher           San Diego State         100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly

Summer Harrison                   San Diego State         100-yard butterfly

Rachel Kelch                          San Diego State         400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly

Morganne McKennan             San Diego State         100-yard breaststroke

McKenna Meyer                      San Diego State         500-yard freestyle, 400-yard individual medley, 1,650-yard freestyle

Alma Thormalm                      San Diego State         100-yard freestyle

Andrea VanderMey                 San Diego State         200-yard backstroke

Brenna Bushey                        San José State           100-yard butterfly

Colleen Humel                        San José State           100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke

Cari Reiswig                            San José State           1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Alyssa Arnett                          UNLV                           platform

Sofia Carnevale                      UNLV                           100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke

Kristina Hendrick                   UNLV                           100-yard breaststroke

Kyndal Phillips                        UNLV                           100-yard butterfly, 200-yard backstroke

Ida Schutt                               UNLV                           400-yard individual medley

Danielle Badger                      Wyoming                     50-yard freestyle

Keely Bishop                           Wyoming                     1-meter springboard; platform

Samantha Burke                     Wyoming                     100-yard backstroke

Karla Contreras                      Wyoming                     1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard, platform

Maria Harutjunjan                  Wyoming                     100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke

Isobel Ryan                             Wyoming                     50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle

Kelly Sheldon                          Wyoming                     500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke

 

Relays

Institution               Event                                   Names

Boise State             200-yard freestyle relay    Brittany Aoyama, Abbey Sorensen, Katelyn Martin, Allyson Kleinsorgen

Boise State             400-yard freestyle relay    Brittany Aoyama, Katelyn Martin, Cody Evans, Emma Chard

Boise State             800-yard freestyle relay    Emma Chard, Brittany Aoyama, Amelia Draney, Felicity Cann

Boise State             200-yard medley relay       Allyson Kleinsorgen, Robin Pinger, Katelyn Martin, Abbey Sorensen

Boise State             400-yard medley relay       Allyson Kleinsorgen, Laura Williams, Brittany Aoyama, Katelyn Martin

Colorado State       400-yard medley relay       Rowan Hauber, Jenna Beaury, Tonicia Thomas, Katie Kicklighter

Nevada                    400-yard freestyle relay    Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, Teresa Baerens, Rebecca Murray, Caitlyn Richardson

Nevada                    800-yard freestyle relay    Teresa Baerens, Andressa Cholodovskis Lima, Sita Kusserow, Rebecca Murray

San Diego State     200-yard freestyle relay    Peyton Wilson, Alma Thormalm, Summer Harrison, Samantha Guttmacher

San Diego State     400-yard freestyle relay    McKenna Meyer, Alma Thormalm, Peyton Wilson, Samantha Guttmacher

San Diego State     800-yard freestyle relay    McKenna Meyer, Frida Berggren, Peyton Wilson, Kassidy Henson

San Diego State     200-yard medley relay       Katharine Santilena, Morganne McKennan, Summer Harrison, Alma Thormalm

Wyoming                 200-yard freestyle relay    Isobel Ryan, Danielle Badger, Samantha Burke, Rachel McKivigan

Wyoming                 200-yard medley relay       Isobel Ryan, Maria Harutjunjan, Samantha Burke, Danielle Badger

Wyoming                 400-yard medley relay       Isobel Ryan, Maria Harutjunjan, Samantha Burke, Danielle Badger

News courtesy of Mountain West.

