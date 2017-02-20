Indian Newspaper Suggests Youth Doping Is On The Rise

India’s The Hindustan Times published a report this month suggesting that doping among young athletes is on the rise, based on numbers from India’s National Anti Doping Agency (NADA).

The main focus of the piece is what the Times calls “habitual dope offenders.” It reports on a newsletter from NADA that reveals several young athletes who have failed doping tests recently: a college-level high-jumper, a teenage shot-putter and a state-level thrower. The report says that of 80-some Indian athletes to fail doping tests last year, 20 of them were high school or college age.

The piece also alleges that NADA has been cutting down its testing numbers, reaching less and less major events. The report names several key events with what it claims are low doping sample collection numbers. Among them are the All India Police Volleyball cluster championship (where it says only five urine samples were collected by NADA), the All India Police hockey championship (where it says only 4 samples were taken) and the junior world hockey cup (where it claims only 12 players were subjected to anti-doping tests).

With doping continuing to play a major role in the storylines of swimming moving forward (including a few of the most-talked-about stories of the 2016 Rio Olympics), it’s worth keeping an eye on similar reports from other nations to see if doping is truly seeping from sports’ highest levels into the high school, college and age group realms.