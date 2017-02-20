Funkita Swimwear Releases New ‘Culture Clash’ Collection

Funkita Swimwear Release New ‘Culture Clash’ Collection Starring Olympian Blair Evans

Dual Olympic swimmer Blair Evans has made a stylish return to pool deck to model the latest collection from Aussie swimwear brand Funkita. The Perth based swimmer defied the odds to compete at her second Olympic Games battling persistent injury in the lead up to Rio.

The London Olympics silver medalist is back in the training pool after a well-earned break and is determined to continue her presence on the Australian team for the World Championships and 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Before she got back into the grind of a swimmer’s life she took pleasure in showcasing the latest Funkita prints in the Australian bush in Queensland’s beautiful Lockyer Valley.

“It’s been great to get away for a bit and take time off training to do something a bit more glamorous. 2016 was an intense year so I’m glad to have a distraction,” Evans said.

With the Australian trials for the World Championships in two months, Evans is back in full training at UWA West Coast under coach Bud McAllister.

Funkita’s eye-catching signature prints in its exclusive chlorine resistant fabric have dominated Aussie pool decks for over a decade and is now stocked in 40 countries globally.

The new Funkita collection is now available to buy on Swim Outlet and Metro Swim Shop.

News is courtesy of Way Funky Trunks, a SwimSwam partner.