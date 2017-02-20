10 Things I’ll Miss Most About Swimming

Written and courtesy of Nicole Lew

1. Being able to sit around a table with my teammates and eat for 2+ hours because no matter how much you consume, you will not be able to eat the amount of calories you just burned at practice.

2. Having a best friend who is also your roommate, your teammate, your biggest competition, and the best cheerleader you could have.

3. Being a part of a team where you can honestly say it’s not all about winning. We all know it’s great to win, but swimming is a sport where you could lose every race and still have the best meet of your life. It’s not always about being the best, sometimes it’s about being your best.

4. The feeling you get after finishing a long set that seemed impossible when you first read it. Your cheeks are hot, your heart is racing, and the satisfaction sets in that you hit every interval.

5. The silence before a race.

6. Finding that last burst at the end of a race, when it hurts so bad and you don’t know how you can finish but you find it deep down inside of you to push through.

7. How the pool has become your home, and the team your family. We don’t chose who’s on the team, but we learn to love them all because you need your team, to laugh at dumb jokes with, for a shoulder to cry on, to help put on your tech suit, to drive you absolutely insane, and to push you to be the best you can be.

8. The first dive off the blocks in a brand new tech suit, and the feeling when you finally get to take it off after a long session.

9. The love-hate relationship with swimming that every swimmer knows too well.

10. And finally I’ll miss swimming because some day s swimming is the one place you can go and completely clear your head. It’s like the whole just world melts away when your in the pool.

My name is Nicole Lew, I’m from Newton, MA and I am a senior at Clark University in Worcester, MA where I major in mathematics. Also I’m a breaststroker!