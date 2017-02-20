Juniors Qualifier Andrew Kibbe To Swim for NYU in 2017-18

Andrew Kibbe, a senior from Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, Ohio, has committed to New York University for 2017-18.

“I’ve always felt a deep connection to the city of New York. However it wasn’t until I visited the campus as a prospective student that I realized New York University was the perfect match for me as an athlete, scholar, and individual! I have no doubt that NYU’s incredible location and program will shape me into the best person I may become.”

Kibbe will represent head coach Mike de Bear’s Upper Arlington High School in the 200 IM and the 500 free, the same events he swam last year, at the 2017 OHSAA Division I Swimming & Diving State Tournament next weekend. In 2016 he finished 20th and 19th in those events, respectively. This year his seed times are faster: 1:54.33 (3/10 faster than in 2016) and 4:34.57 (4.5 seconds faster than in 2016).

Kibbe swims year-round with the Upper Arlington Swim Club. He concluded last summer’s long course season with a strong meet at College Park Futures, where he achieved best times in the 400m free and 200/400m IM. At the Winter Juniors East in December, Kibbe went a personal best in the 400 IM; he also competed in the 200 IM. His top times include:

SCY:

500 Free: 4:34.57

1650 Free: 16:11.79

100 Back: 53.48

200 IM: 1:54.33

400 IM: 4:06.46

100 Free Relay Split: 46.07

LCM:

400 Free: 4:13.92

200 IM: 2:12.82

400 IM: 4:36.75

