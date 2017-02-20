WATCH: Behind the Scenes at Michigan’s Big Ten Championship

The Michigan women’s swim team successfully defended their Big Ten title last week in West Lafayette, beating runners-up Indiana by 162 points. This marked the 16th Big Ten title for the Wolverine women and their first back-to-back run since 1997 and 1998.

Michigan entered the final day of the meet up only 14.5 points on Indiana, but got points in 26 of 28 entries on the last day to pull away for the win.

“It felt more like a team victory than even last year,” said head coach Mike Bottom. “We accomplished what we set out to do and everybody contributed to that. This team grew up a lot this week. I couldn’t be prouder of their effort and performance.”

Michigan senior Maddy Frost put together a video looking inside of the Michigan team atmosphere, which can be watched below. We post a lot of these types of videos, but this one has some particularly cool elements – one of which is a first-hand perspective on the title plunge at the end, and one is a look inside a pre-meet huddle with Mike Bottom, one of the great coaches in the United States, and hearing what it is that he says to his team right before they go out and win a title. That’s rare, and very cool, access.