2017 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

  7 Lauren Neidigh | February 15th, 2017 | College, News, Previews & Recaps, SEC

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first set of individual events are set to take place this morning at the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. Swimmers will compete in the 500 free, 200 free, and 50 free this morning, while divers will compete in the women’s 1-meter.

Texas A&M holds a narrow lead over Georgia after day 1, with just 3 points separating them. Not far behind are the 3rd place Missouri Tigers. The Aggies also lead on the men’s side after getting their 200 medley relay on the podium and 3 divers into the championship final last night. Sitting in 2nd is defending champion Florida, followed by LSU and Tennessee.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

  1. Sarah Gibson, Texas A&M, 4:40.94
  2. Ashley Neidigh, Auburn, 4:41.36
  3. Sycerika McMahon, Texas A&M, 4:42.47
  4. Kira Zubar, Missouri, 4:43.00
  5. Kendal Casey, Kentucky, 4:43.05
  6. Geena Freriks, Kentucky, 4:43.47
  7. Rachel Zilinskas, Georgia, 4:43.72
  8. Ayumi Macias, Arkansas, 4:43.89

Texas A&M’s Sarah Gibson and Auburn’s Ashley Neidigh battled in the penultimate heat of the 500 free prelims, setting themselves up for another showdown as the top 2 seeds for finals. The Aggies have set themselves up well with 2 championships finalists, as Sycerika McMahon was the 3rd fastest swimmer this morning. Also getting 2 in were the Kentucky women with Kendal Casey and Geena Freriks.

Georgia’s Rachel Zilinskas will bring some representation for the Bulldogs. This has typically been a big event for Georgia, who had 4 championship finalists last season before graduating Hali Flickinger and Brittany Maclean.

MEN’S 500 FREE

WOMEN’S 200 IM

MEN’S 200 IM

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

MEN’S 50 FREE

In This Story

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "2017 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Tim

Ugh, just realized the prelims live stream is behind the ESPN paywall. Sigh…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
48 minutes 9 seconds ago
Braden Keith

Tim – it’s included with most cable and internet company logins.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
35 minutes 19 seconds ago
Spirit20

Dummy that down for me please…how do I get to it? Every time I click on the link I receive the heat sheets.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes 13 seconds ago
Tim

Not included in Comcast’s internet login. I’ve got SlingTV (not the ESPN package, though) and Comcast internet. Oh well, guess I’ll just mope over here in my corner. 😉

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes 10 seconds ago
Stanford

Is there a start list available?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 16 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Stanford – there typically is, but the link on the championship central page is linking to last night’s results, so we unfortunately don’t have the one for this morning.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 4 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »