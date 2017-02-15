2017 SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first set of individual events are set to take place this morning at the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. Swimmers will compete in the 500 free, 200 free, and 50 free this morning, while divers will compete in the women’s 1-meter.

Texas A&M holds a narrow lead over Georgia after day 1, with just 3 points separating them. Not far behind are the 3rd place Missouri Tigers. The Aggies also lead on the men’s side after getting their 200 medley relay on the podium and 3 divers into the championship final last night. Sitting in 2nd is defending champion Florida, followed by LSU and Tennessee.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

Sarah Gibson, Texas A&M, 4:40.94 Ashley Neidigh, Auburn, 4:41.36 Sycerika McMahon, Texas A&M, 4:42.47 Kira Zubar, Missouri, 4:43.00 Kendal Casey, Kentucky, 4:43.05 Geena Freriks, Kentucky, 4:43.47 Rachel Zilinskas, Georgia, 4:43.72 Ayumi Macias, Arkansas, 4:43.89

Texas A&M’s Sarah Gibson and Auburn’s Ashley Neidigh battled in the penultimate heat of the 500 free prelims, setting themselves up for another showdown as the top 2 seeds for finals. The Aggies have set themselves up well with 2 championships finalists, as Sycerika McMahon was the 3rd fastest swimmer this morning. Also getting 2 in were the Kentucky women with Kendal Casey and Geena Freriks.

Georgia’s Rachel Zilinskas will bring some representation for the Bulldogs. This has typically been a big event for Georgia, who had 4 championship finalists last season before graduating Hali Flickinger and Brittany Maclean.

